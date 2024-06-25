Source maps and stack traces
Stack traces help with debugging your code when your application encounters an unhandled exception. Stack traces show you the specific functions that were called, in what order, from which line and file, and with what arguments.
Most JavaScript code is first bundled, often transpiled, and then minified before being deployed to production. This process creates smaller bundles to optimize performance and converts code from Typescript to Javascript if needed.
Source maps translate compiled and minified code back to the original code that you wrote. Source maps are combined with the stack trace returned by the JavaScript runtime to present you with a stack trace.
Source Maps
To enable source maps, provide the
--upload-source-maps flag to
wrangler pages deploy or add the following to your Pages application’s
wrangler.toml file if you are using the Pages build environment:
upload_source_maps = true
When uploading source maps is enabled, Wrangler will automatically generate and upload source map files when you run
wrangler pages deploy.
Stack traces
When your application throws an uncaught exception, we fetch the source map and use it to map the stack trace of the exception back to lines of your application’s original source code.
You can then view the stack trace when streaming real-time logs.
