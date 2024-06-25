Source maps and stack traces Beta

Stack traces External link icon Open external link help with debugging your code when your application encounters an unhandled exception. Stack traces show you the specific functions that were called, in what order, from which line and file, and with what arguments.

Most JavaScript code is first bundled, often transpiled, and then minified before being deployed to production. This process creates smaller bundles to optimize performance and converts code from Typescript to Javascript if needed.

Source maps translate compiled and minified code back to the original code that you wrote. Source maps are combined with the stack trace returned by the JavaScript runtime to present you with a stack trace. Support for uploading source maps for Pages is available now in open beta. Minimum required Wrangler version: 3.60.0.

​​ Source Maps

To enable source maps, provide the --upload-source-maps flag to wrangler pages deploy or add the following to your Pages application’s wrangler.toml file if you are using the Pages build environment:

upload_source_maps = true

When uploading source maps is enabled, Wrangler will automatically generate and upload source map files when you run wrangler pages deploy .

​​ Stack traces

​​ When your application throws an uncaught exception, we fetch the source map and use it to map the stack trace of the exception back to lines of your application’s original source code.

You can then view the stack trace when streaming real-time logs. The source map is retrieved after your Pages Function invocation completes — it’s an asynchronous process that does not impact your applications’s CPU utilization or performance. Source maps are not accessible inside the application at runtime, if you console.log() the stack property External link icon Open external link , you will not get a deobfuscated stack trace.

