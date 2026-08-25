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Available fields and functions

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Filter expressions

A URL rewrite rule filter expression (that is, the expression that defines which incoming requests match the rule) can include the following fields:

  • cf.edge.server_ip
  • cf.edge.server_port
  • cf.edge.client_port
  • cf.edge.client_tcp
  • cf.edge.l4.delivery_rate
  • cf.hostname.metadata
  • cf.zone.name
  • cf.random_seed
  • cf.ray_id
  • cf.timings.client_quic_rtt_msec
  • cf.timings.client_tcp_rtt_msec
  • cf.tls_version
  • cf.tls_cipher
  • cf.tls_client_hello_length
  • cf.tls_client_random
  • cf.tls_client_extensions_sha1
  • cf.tls_client_extensions_sha1_le
  • cf.tls_client_ciphers_sha1
  • cf.tls_client_auth.*
  • cf.worker.upstream_zone
  • http.cookie
  • http.host
  • http.referer
  • http.request.accepted_languages
  • http.request.cookies
  • http.request.headers
  • http.request.headers.*
  • http.request.method
  • http.request.timestamp.sec
  • http.request.timestamp.msec
  • http.request.full_uri
  • http.request.uri
  • http.request.uri.*
  • http.request.version
  • raw.http.request.full_uri
  • raw.http.request.headers
  • raw.http.request.headers.*
  • raw.http.request.uri
  • raw.http.request.uri.*
  • http.user_agent
  • http.x_forwarded_for
  • ip.src
  • ip.src.lat
  • ip.src.lon
  • ip.src.asnum
  • ip.src.city
  • ip.src.country
  • ip.src.continent
  • ip.src.metro_code
  • ip.src.postal_code
  • ip.src.region
  • ip.src.region_code
  • ip.src.is_in_european_union
  • ip.src.subdivision_1_iso_code
  • ip.src.subdivision_2_iso_code
  • ssl
  • cf.worker.upstream_zone

Refer to Fields for reference information on these fields.

For information on the available functions, refer to Functions.

Rewrite expressions

A rewrite expression (that is, the expression that defines the dynamic URL rewrite to perform) can only include the following fields:

  • http.request.uri.*
  • http.request.headers.*
  • http.request.accepted_languages

Refer to the Fields reference for more information on these fields.

The concat(), regex_replace(), and wildcard_replace() functions can appear only once in a rewrite expression. Additionally, you cannot nest the regex_replace() and wildcard_replace() functions.

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