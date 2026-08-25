A URL rewrite rule filter expression (that is, the expression that defines which incoming requests match the rule) can include the following fields:
cf.edge.server_ip
cf.edge.server_port
cf.edge.client_port
cf.edge.client_tcp
cf.edge.l4.delivery_rate
cf.hostname.metadata
cf.zone.name
cf.random_seed
cf.ray_id
cf.timings.client_quic_rtt_msec
cf.timings.client_tcp_rtt_msec
cf.tls_version
cf.tls_cipher
cf.tls_client_hello_length
cf.tls_client_random
cf.tls_client_extensions_sha1
cf.tls_client_extensions_sha1_le
cf.tls_client_ciphers_sha1
cf.tls_client_auth.*
cf.worker.upstream_zone
http.cookie
http.host
http.referer
http.request.accepted_languages
http.request.cookies
http.request.headers
http.request.headers.*
http.request.method
http.request.timestamp.sec
http.request.timestamp.msec
http.request.full_uri
http.request.uri
http.request.uri.*
http.request.version
raw.http.request.full_uri
raw.http.request.headers
raw.http.request.headers.*
raw.http.request.uri
raw.http.request.uri.*
http.user_agent
http.x_forwarded_for
ip.src
ip.src.lat
ip.src.lon
ip.src.asnum
ip.src.city
ip.src.country
ip.src.continent
ip.src.metro_code
ip.src.postal_code
ip.src.region
ip.src.region_code
ip.src.is_in_european_union
ip.src.subdivision_1_iso_code
ip.src.subdivision_2_iso_code
ssl
cf.worker.upstream_zone
Refer to Fields for reference information on these fields.
For information on the available functions, refer to Functions.
A rewrite expression (that is, the expression that defines the dynamic URL rewrite to perform) can only include the following fields:
http.request.uri.*
http.request.headers.*
http.request.accepted_languages
Refer to the Fields reference for more information on these fields.
The
concat(),
regex_replace(), and
wildcard_replace() functions can appear only once in a rewrite expression. Additionally, you cannot nest the
regex_replace() and
wildcard_replace() functions.