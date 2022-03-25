Available fields and functions in URL Rewrite Rules

​​ Filter expressions

A URL Rewrite Rule filter expression (that is, the expression that defines which incoming requests match the rule) can include the following fields:

cf.colo.id

cf.edge.server_ip

cf.edge.server_port

cf.edge.client_port

cf.zone.name

cf.metal.id

cf.ray_id

cf.tls_client_auth.*

http.cookie

http.host

http.referer

http.request.headers

http.request.headers.*

http.request.accepted_languages

http.request.method

http.request.timestamp.sec

http.request.timestamp.msec

http.request.full_uri

http.request.uri

http.request.uri.*

http.request.version

raw.http.request.full_uri

raw.http.request.uri

raw.http.request.uri.*

http.user_agent

http.x_forwarded_for

ip.src

ip.src.lat

ip.src.lon

ip.src.city

ip.geoip.*

ssl

Refer to Fields for reference information on these fields. Important To obtain the value of an HTTP request header using the http.request.headers field, specify the header name in lowercase . For example, to get the first value of the Accept-Encoding request header in an expression, use: http.request.headers["accept-encoding"][0] .

Use the to_string() function to get the string representation of a non-string value like an Integer value.

For information on the available functions, refer to Functions .

​​ Rewrite expressions

A rewrite expression (that is, the expression that defines the dynamic URL rewrite to perform) can only include the following fields:

http.request.uri.*

http.request.headers.*

http.request.accepted_languages

Refer to Fields for reference information on these fields.