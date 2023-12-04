Billing and subscription FAQ

​​ If I run out of Page Rules, can I buy more?

Yes. Refer to the Plans External link icon Open external link page for information about pricing.

If you need more Page Rules as an Enterprise customer, contact Sales.

​​ How do I buy additional Page Rules (Free, Pro, or Business Plans)?

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Rules > Page Rules External link icon Open external link . Select Buy More Page Rules. Select the number of additional page rules. Add or confirm your payment information. To change your current payment method, go to billing settings External link icon Open external link .

​​ How do I cancel my Page Rules purchase?

To cancel a purchase:

Go to your Account Subscriptions settings External link icon Open external link . Find the associated website (listed in alphabetical order) and select Edit. For Additional page rules, change the amount to your previous value. If you are over your current limit, you may have to delete existing page rules (paused or active). Finish the updates to your subscription.

​​ When I change plans will I keep my add-on subscriptions?

When you change plans, you will keep your Page Rules add-on subscription.

​​ What happens if I cancel Page Rules halfway through my billing cycle?

You will be billed for and have access to your additional Page Rules until the end of your current billing cycle.

Your plan will adjust at the start of your next billing cycle. For more details, refer to our billing policy.