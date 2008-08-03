REST API
This guide will instruct you through how to use the AutoRAG REST API to make a query to your AutoRAG.
You need an API token with the
AutoRAG - Read and
AutoRAG Edit permissions to use the REST API. To create a new token:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to AI > AutoRAG and select your AutoRAG.
- Select Use AutoRAG then select API.
- Select Create an API Token.
- Review the prefilled information then select Create API Token.
- Select Copy API Token and save that value for future use.
This REST API searches for relevant results from your data source and generates a response using the model and the retrieved relevant context:
query string required
The input query.
model string optional
The text-generation model that is used to generate the response for the query. For a list of valid options, check the AutoRAG Generation model Settings. Defaults to the generation model selected in the AutoRAG Settings.
rewrite_query boolean optional
Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
max_num_results number optional
The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to
10. Must be between
1 and
50.
ranking_options object optional
Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to
{}.
score_thresholdnumber optional
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
0. Must be between
0and
1.
streaming object optional
Returns a stream of results as they are available. Defaults to
false.
This is the response structure without
stream enabled.
This REST API searches for results from your data source and returns the relevant results:
query string required
The input query.
rewrite_query boolean optional
Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
max_num_results number optional
The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to
10. Must be between
1 and
50.
ranking_options object optional
Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to
{}.
score_thresholdnumber optional
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
0. Must be between
0and
1.
