CockroachDB
Connect Hyperdrive to a CockroachDB database.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a CockroachDB ↗ database cluster. CockroachDB is a PostgreSQL-compatible distributed SQL database with strong consistency guarantees.
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.
The steps below assume you have an existing CockroachDB Cloud account ↗ and database cluster created.
To create and/or fetch your database credentials:
- Go to the CockroachDB Cloud console ↗ and select the cluster you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Select SQL Users from the sidebar on the left, and select Add User.
- Enter a username (for example, `hyperdrive-user), and select Generate & Save Password.
- Note down the username and copy the password to a temporary location.
To retrieve your database connection details:
- Go to the CockroachDB Cloud console ↗ and select the cluster you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Select Connect in the top right.
- Choose the user you created, for example,
hyperdrive-user.
- Select the database, for example
defaultdb.
- Select General connection string as the option.
- In the text box below, select Copy to copy the connection string.
By default, the CockroachDB cloud enables connections from the public Internet (
0.0.0.0/0). If you have changed these settings on an existing cluster, you will need to allow connections from the public Internet for Hyperdrive to connect.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install Postgres.js ↗:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
