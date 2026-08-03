API Discovery

Overview Process Inbox view Machine learning-based discovery Requirements Availability

Most development teams struggle to keep track of their APIs. Cloudflare API Discovery helps you map out and understand your API attack surface — the full set of endpoints that could be targeted by attackers.

Process

Cloudflare produces a map of API endpoints by grouping similar request paths together (path normalization).

For example, you might have thousands of APIs, but a lot of the calls look similar, such as:

api.example.com/profile/238

api.example.com/profile/392

Both paths serve a similar purpose — retrieving user profiles — but they are not identical. To simplify your endpoints, these examples might both map to api.example.com/profile/* .

API Discovery runs this process across all your traffic, generating a simple map of endpoints that might look like:

/api/login/{customer_identifier} /api/auth /api/account/{customer_identifier} /api/password_reset /api/logout

Similarly, if you have multiple subdomains that share the same set of endpoints, Cloudflare consolidates subdomains:

us-api.example.com/api/v1/users/{var1} de-api.example.com/api/v1/users/{var1} fr-api.example.com/api/v1/users/{var1} jp-api.example.com/api/v1/users/{var1}

Cloudflare consolidates these to {hostVar1}.example.com/api/v1/users/{var1} .

For more technical details, refer to the blog post ↗.

Inbox view

API Shield first catalogs your discovered API endpoints in an inbox-style view. From API Discovery, you can save endpoints to Endpoint Management or ignore endpoints to remove them from view.

Save all discovered API endpoints to Endpoint Management. Ignore any false positives by selecting Save or Ignore on each line, or use bulk selection.

To get started, search for var1 in the search box to find all endpoints with path variables and save them first. You can examine endpoints without path variables later.

Adding endpoints to Endpoint Management unlocks additional security, visibility, and management features.

To restore any errantly ignored endpoints, you can filter by Ignored and select Restore.

API Discovery is an ongoing process. Check back regularly for new results — a badge in the dashboard shows how many endpoints need review.

The Needs Review and Ignored counts may change over time as your API or traffic patterns change. Discovery results that are not saved can disappear.

Note Cloudflare will use your feedback on ignored endpoints to improve the API Discovery machine learning model in a future release.

Machine learning-based discovery

Your API endpoints are discovered with both session identifier-based discovery and machine learning-based discovery.

To access machine learning-based discovery:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Web Assets page. Go to Web assets ↗ Go to the Discovery tab. Filter the source results by Session Identifier or Machine Learning to view results from each discovery method.

If all of your zone's API traffic contains the session identifier that you have configured, both sources may deliver the same results due to similarities between their underlying methodology. Machine learning-based discovery can identify API traffic regardless of whether your API uses a session identifier.

You can direct any feedback about your API Discovery results to your account team.

Requirements

API endpoints are discovered based on machine learning or session identifiers. Machine learning based API discovery has traffic requirements. For more information, refer to Discovery requirements.

Availability

API Discovery is only available for Enterprise customers. If you are an Enterprise customer interested in this product, contact your account team.