CrowdStrike

Device posture with CrowdStrike requires the CrowdStrike agent and the Cloudflare WARP client to be deployed on your devices. For this integration to function, our service-to-service posture check relies on the serial_number being the same in both clients. Follow the instructions below to set up the integration.

​​ Set up CrowdStrike as a service provider

​​ 1. Get CrowdStrike settings

The following CrowdStrike values are needed to set up the CrowdStrike posture check:

Client ID

Client Secret

Base URL

Customer ID

To retrieve those values:

Log in to your Falcon Dashboard. Go to Support and resources > API Clients and Keys. Select Add new API client and enter any name for the client. Enable the Read API Scope for Zero Trust Assessment and Hosts. Select Add. Copy the Client ID, Client Secret, and Base URL to a safe place. Go to Host setup and management > Sensor downloads and copy your Customer ID. Get an auth token External link icon Open external link from your CrowdStrike API endpoint. For example, if your base URL is https://api.us-2.crowdstrike.com , then make a POST request to https://api.us-2.crowdstrike.com/oauth2/token with your Client ID and Client Secret.

​​ 2. Add CrowdStrike as a service provider

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Device posture providers and select Add new. Select CrowdStrike. Enter any name for the provider. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection. Enter the Client ID and Client secret you noted down above. Enter your Rest API URL. Enter your Customer ID. Choose a polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query CrowdStrike for information. Select Save.

To ensure the values have been entered correctly, select Test.

​​ 3. Configure the posture check

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the CrowdStrike provider. Configure a device posture check and enter any name. Select Save.

Next, verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.

​​ Crowdstrike device posture attributes

Device posture data is gathered from the CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment APIs External link icon Open external link .