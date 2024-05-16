Groq

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq

When making requests to Groq External link icon Open external link , replace https://api.groq.com/openai/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq .

Example fetch request curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ { account_id } / { gateway_slug } /groq/chat/completions \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {groq_api_key}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ], "model": "mixtral-8x7b-32768" }'

If using the groq-sdk External link icon Open external link , set your endpoint like this: