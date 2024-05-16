Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
  4. Groq

Groq

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq

When making requests to Groq, replace https://api.groq.com/openai/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq.

Example fetch request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq/chat/completions \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer {groq_api_key}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "messages": [
      {
        "role": "user",
        "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
      }
    ],
    "model": "mixtral-8x7b-32768"
}'

If using the groq-sdk, set your endpoint like this:

index.js
import Groq from 'groq-sdk';



const groq = new Groq({
  apiKey: env.GROQ_API_KEY,
	baseURL: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq"

});



const chatCompletion = await groq.chat.completions.create({
	messages: [{ role: 'user', content: 'What is Cloudflare?' }],
	model: 'mixtral-8x7b-32768',

});