Groq
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq
When making requests to Groq, replace
https://api.groq.com/openai/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq.
Example fetch request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq/chat/completions \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {groq_api_key}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ], "model": "mixtral-8x7b-32768"}'
If using the
groq-sdk, set your endpoint like this:
index.js
import Groq from 'groq-sdk';
const groq = new Groq({ apiKey: env.GROQ_API_KEY, baseURL: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/groq"
});
const chatCompletion = await groq.chat.completions.create({ messages: [{ role: 'user', content: 'What is Cloudflare?' }], model: 'mixtral-8x7b-32768',
});