Note Support for SolidStart projects on Cloudflare Workers is currently in beta.

In this guide, you will create a new Solid ↗ application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Workers Assets).

1. Set up a new project

Use the create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Solid's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.

To use create-cloudflare to create a new Solid project with Workers Assets, run the following command:

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-solid-app --framework=solid --experimental Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-solid-app --framework=solid --experimental Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-solid-app --framework=solid --experimental

After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:

Terminal window cd my-solid-app

2. Develop locally

After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev

3. Deploy your Project

Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own.

The following command will build and deploy your project. If you're using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

Bindings

Your Solid application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, in both local development and in production, by using product bindings. The Solid documentation ↗ provides information about how to access platform primitives, including bindings. Specifically, for Cloudflare, you can use getRequestEnv().nativeEvent.context.cloudflare.env ↗ to access bindings.

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.