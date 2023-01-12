Use case 1: Deliver emails to the junk email folder in Office 365 and Admin Quarantine in Area 1

In this tutorial, you will learn how to deliver emails to the Office 365 junk email folder and the Admin Quarantine in Area 1.

​​ Configure domains

You first need to configure the domains you are onboarding on the Area 1 dashboard. To configure your domains:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Email configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains. Make sure each domain you are onboarding has been added. For each domain you are configuring, select … > Edit, and set the following options: Domain - <YOUR_DOMAIN> .

- . Configured as - MX Records .

- . Forwarding to - This should match the expected MX record for each domain in your Office 365 account External link icon Open external link .

- This should match the expected MX record for each domain in your . IP Restrictions - Leave this field empty.

- Leave this field empty. Outbound TLS - Forward all messages over TLS .

- . Quarantine Policy - Check the MALICIOUS , SPAM and SPOOF dispositions.

​​ Create quarantine policies

To create quarantine policies:

Open the Microsoft 365 Defender console External link icon Open external link Go to Email & collaboration > Policies & rules. Select Threat policies. Under Rules, select Quarantine policies. Select Add custom policy. Set the Policy name to UserNotifyAdminRelease . Select Next. In Recipient message access, select Set specific access (Advanced), and then: In Select release action preference , choose Allow recipients to request a message to be released from quarantine.

, choose Allow recipients to request a message to be released from quarantine. In Select additional actions recipients can take on quarantined messages, select the Delete and Preview checkboxes. Select Next. In Quarantine notification, select Enable. Select Next. Review your settings and select Submit. Select Done.

​​ Configure quarantine notifications

To configure quarantine notifications:

Open the Microsoft 365 Defender console External link icon Open external link . Go to Email & collaboration > Policies & rules. Select Threat policies. Under Rules, select Quarantine policies. Select Global settings. Scroll to the bottom and set the desired frequency in Send end-user spam notifications every (days). This value can only be incremented in days. Select Save.

​​ Configure anti-spam policies

To configure anti-spam policies:

Open the Microsoft 365 Defender console External link icon Open external link Go to Email & collaboration > Policies & rules. Select Threat policies. Under Policies, select Anti-spam. Select the Anti-spam inbound policy (Default) text (not the checkbox). In the Actions section, scroll down and select Edit actions. Set the following conditions and actions (you might need to scroll up or down to find them): Spam : Move messages to Junk Email folder.

: Move messages to Junk Email folder. High confidence spam : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : UserNotifyAdminRelease.

: Quarantine message. Phishing : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : UserNotifyAdminRelease.

: Quarantine message. High confidence phishing : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : UserNotifyAdminRelease.

: Quarantine message. Retain spam in quarantine for this many days: Default is 15 days. Cloudflare Area 1 recommends 15-30 days. Select Save.

​​ Create transport rules

To create the transport rules that will send emails with certain dispositions to Area 1: