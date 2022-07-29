Cloudflare Docs
Machine Learning Models

VersionRelease NotesLaunch Date
v1First Machine Learning Model released.Q1 2019
v2Introduced dynamic inter-request features to leverage the Cloudflare network to detect new bots more accurately.

Feedback other Bot Management detection mechanisms to the machine learning model to more accurately detect bots.		Q1 2020
v3Fixed accuracy issues under some conditions in the previous version.Q2 2020
v4Improved scoring for iOS devices.

Fixed scoring inaccuracy in Firefox builds.		Q1 2021
v5Recalibrated model for the removal of _cfduid cookie.

Introduced new signals to reduce false negatives.		Q2 2021
v6Significantly improved scoring for native Android application traffic.

Improved scoring on the newest versions of Chromium browsers.		Q1 2022