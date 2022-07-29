Machine Learning Models
|Version
|Release Notes
|Launch Date
|v1
|First Machine Learning Model released.
|Q1 2019
|v2
|Introduced dynamic inter-request features to leverage the Cloudflare network to detect new bots more accurately.
Feedback other Bot Management detection mechanisms to the machine learning model to more accurately detect bots.
|Q1 2020
|v3
|Fixed accuracy issues under some conditions in the previous version.
|Q2 2020
|v4
|Improved scoring for iOS devices.
Fixed scoring inaccuracy in Firefox builds.
|Q1 2021
|v5
|Recalibrated model for the removal of
_cfduid cookie.
Introduced new signals to reduce false negatives.
|Q2 2021
|v6
|Significantly improved scoring for native Android application traffic.
Improved scoring on the newest versions of Chromium browsers.
|Q1 2022