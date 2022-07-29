Machine Learning Models

v1 First Machine Learning Model released. Q1 2019

v2 Introduced dynamic inter-request features to leverage the Cloudflare network to detect new bots more accurately.



Feedback other Bot Management detection mechanisms to the machine learning model to more accurately detect bots. Q1 2020

v3 Fixed accuracy issues under some conditions in the previous version. Q2 2020

v4 Improved scoring for iOS devices.



Fixed scoring inaccuracy in Firefox builds. Q1 2021

v5 Recalibrated model for the removal of _cfduid cookie External link icon Open external link .



Introduced new signals to reduce false negatives. Q2 2021