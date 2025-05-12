 Skip to content
node-postgres (pg)

node-postgres (pg) is a widely-used PostgreSQL driver for Node.js applications. This example demonstrates how to use node-postgres with Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

Install the node-postgres driver:

npm install pg
# If using TypeScript
npm i --save-dev @types/pg

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

{
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "compatibility_date": "2024-09-23",
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"
    }
  ]
}

Create a new Client instance and pass the Hyperdrive connectionString:

// filepath: src/index.ts
import { Client } from "pg";


export default {
  async fetch(
    request: Request,
    env: Env,
    ctx: ExecutionContext,
  ): Promise<Response> {
    // Create a new client instance for each request.
    const client = new Client({
      connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString,
    });


    try {
      // Connect to the database
      await client.connect();
      console.log("Connected to PostgreSQL database");


      // Perform a simple query
      const result = await client.query("SELECT * FROM pg_tables");


      // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed
      env.waitUntil(client.end());


      return Response.json({
        success: true,
        result: result.rows,
      });
    } catch (error: any) {
      console.error("Database error:", error.message);


      return Response.error();
    }
  },
};