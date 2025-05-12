node-postgres ↗ (pg) is a widely-used PostgreSQL driver for Node.js applications. This example demonstrates how to use node-postgres with Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

Install the node-postgres driver:

Terminal window npm install pg # If using TypeScript npm i --save-dev @types/pg

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a new Client instance and pass the Hyperdrive connectionString :

// filepath: src/index.ts import { Client } from "pg" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a new client instance for each request. const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , } ) ; try { // Connect to the database await client . connect () ; console . log ( "Connected to PostgreSQL database" ) ; // Perform a simple query const result = await client . query ( "SELECT * FROM pg_tables" ) ; // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed env . waitUntil ( client . end ()) ; return Response . json ( { success : true , result : result . rows , } ) ; } catch ( error : any ) { console . error ( "Database error:" , error . message ) ; return Response . error () ; } }, };