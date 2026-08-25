Create a redirect rule via API

Overview Basic rule settings Example requests Required API token permissions

Use the Rulesets API to create a redirect rule via API.

Add redirect rules to the entry point ruleset of the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level. Refer to the Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.

Note Single Redirects require that the incoming traffic for the hostname referenced in visitors' requests is proxied by Cloudflare.

Basic rule settings

A redirect rule must have:

action set to redirect

set to An action_parameters object with additional configuration settings — refer to Single Redirects settings for details.

Example requests

The following request of the Create a zone ruleset operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level, and defines a single redirect rule with a dynamic URL redirect. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase yet.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Response Compression Write

Config Settings Write

Dynamic URL Redirects Write

Cache Settings Write

Custom Errors Write

Origin Write

Managed headers Write

Zone Transform Rules Write

Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Sanitize Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Bot Management Write

Zone WAF Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Logs Write

Create a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Redirect rules ruleset", "kind": "zone", "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect", "rules": [ { "ref": "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized", "expression": "(ip.src.country eq \"GB\" or ip.src.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"", "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.src.country, \".example.com\"))" }, "status_code": 307, "preserve_query_string": true } } } ] }'

Response { "result" : { "id" : "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be" , "name" : "Redirect rules ruleset" , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "ref" : "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized" , "id" : "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75" , "version" : "1" , "expression" : "(ip.src.country eq \" GB \" or ip.src.country eq \" FR \" ) and http.request.uri.path eq \" / \" " , "description" : "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site." , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "expression" : "lower(concat( \" https:// \" , ip.src.country, \" .example.com \" ))" }, "status_code" : 307 , "preserve_query_string" : true } }, "last_updated" : "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z" } ], "last_updated" : "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z" , "phase" : "http_request_dynamic_redirect" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] }

Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase, use the Update a zone ruleset operation instead, like in the following example:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Response Compression Write

Config Settings Write

Dynamic URL Redirects Write

Cache Settings Write

Custom Errors Write

Origin Write

Managed headers Write

Zone Transform Rules Write

Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Sanitize Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Bot Management Write

Zone WAF Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Logs Write

Update a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Redirect rules ruleset", "kind": "zone", "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect", "rules": [ { "ref": "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized", "expression": "(ip.src.country eq \"GB\" or ip.src.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"", "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.src.country, \".example.com\"))" }, "status_code": 307, "preserve_query_string": true } } }, { "ref": "redirect_contacts_to_new_page", "expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"", "description": "Redirect to new contacts page.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "value": "https://example.com/contact-us/" }, "status_code": 308 } } } ] }'

Response { "result" : { "id" : "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be" , "name" : "Redirect rules ruleset" , "description" : "" , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "ref" : "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized" , "id" : "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "expression" : "lower(concat( \" https:// \" , ip.src.country, \" .example.com \" ))" }, "status_code" : 307 , "preserve_query_string" : true } }, "expression" : "(ip.src.country eq \" GB \" or ip.src.country eq \" FR \" ) and http.request.uri.path eq \" / \" " , "description" : "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site." , "last_updated" : "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z" , "ref" : "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75" , "enabled" : true }, { "ref" : "redirect_contacts_to_new_page" , "id" : "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "value" : "https://example.com/contact-us/" }, "status_code" : 308 } }, "expression" : "http.request.uri.path eq \" /contacts.html \" " , "description" : "Redirect to new contacts page." , "last_updated" : "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z" , "ref" : "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3" , "enabled" : true } ], "last_updated" : "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z" , "phase" : "http_request_dynamic_redirect" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] }

Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage redirect rules must have at least the following permission: