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Create a redirect rule via API

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Use the Rulesets API to create a redirect rule via API.

Add redirect rules to the entry point ruleset of the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level. Refer to the Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.

Basic rule settings

A redirect rule must have:

  • action set to redirect
  • An action_parameters object with additional configuration settings — refer to Single Redirects settings for details.

Example requests

The following request of the Create a zone ruleset operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level, and defines a single redirect rule with a dynamic URL redirect. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase yet.

Required API token permissions

At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Response Compression Write
  • Config Settings Write
  • Dynamic URL Redirects Write
  • Cache Settings Write
  • Custom Errors Write
  • Origin Write
  • Managed headers Write
  • Zone Transform Rules Write
  • Mass URL Redirects Write
  • Magic Firewall Write
  • L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
  • HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
  • Sanitize Write
  • Transform Rules Write
  • Select Configuration Write
  • Bot Management Write
  • Zone WAF Write
  • Account WAF Write
  • Account Rulesets Write
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Write
Create a zone rulesetbash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/rulesets" \
	--request POST \
	--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
	--json '{
		"name": "Redirect rules ruleset",
		"kind": "zone",
		"phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect",
		"rules": [
				{
						"ref": "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized",
						"expression": "(ip.src.country eq \"GB\" or ip.src.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
						"description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
						"action": "redirect",
						"action_parameters": {
								"from_value": {
										"target_url": {
												"expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.src.country, \".example.com\"))"
										},
										"status_code": 307,
										"preserve_query_string": true
								}
						}
				}
		]
	}'

Response

{
	"result": {
		"id": "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be",
		"name": "Redirect rules ruleset",
		"kind": "zone",
		"version": "1",
		"rules": [
			{
				"ref": "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized",
				"id": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75",
				"version": "1",
				"expression": "(ip.src.country eq \"GB\" or ip.src.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
				"description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
				"action": "redirect",
				"action_parameters": {
					"from_value": {
						"target_url": {
							"expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.src.country, \".example.com\"))"
						},
						"status_code": 307,
						"preserve_query_string": true
					}
				},
				"last_updated": "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z"
			}
		],
		"last_updated": "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z",
		"phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect"
	},
	"success": true,
	"errors": [],
	"messages": []
}

Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase, use the Update a zone ruleset operation instead, like in the following example:

Required API token permissions

At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Response Compression Write
  • Config Settings Write
  • Dynamic URL Redirects Write
  • Cache Settings Write
  • Custom Errors Write
  • Origin Write
  • Managed headers Write
  • Zone Transform Rules Write
  • Mass URL Redirects Write
  • Magic Firewall Write
  • L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
  • HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
  • Sanitize Write
  • Transform Rules Write
  • Select Configuration Write
  • Bot Management Write
  • Zone WAF Write
  • Account WAF Write
  • Account Rulesets Write
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Write
Update a zone rulesetbash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/rulesets/$RULESET_ID" \
	--request PUT \
	--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
	--json '{
		"name": "Redirect rules ruleset",
		"kind": "zone",
		"phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect",
		"rules": [
				{
						"ref": "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized",
						"expression": "(ip.src.country eq \"GB\" or ip.src.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
						"description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
						"action": "redirect",
						"action_parameters": {
								"from_value": {
										"target_url": {
												"expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.src.country, \".example.com\"))"
										},
										"status_code": 307,
										"preserve_query_string": true
								}
						}
				},
				{
						"ref": "redirect_contacts_to_new_page",
						"expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"",
						"description": "Redirect to new contacts page.",
						"action": "redirect",
						"action_parameters": {
								"from_value": {
										"target_url": {
												"value": "https://example.com/contact-us/"
										},
										"status_code": 308
								}
						}
				}
		]
	}'

Response

{
	"result": {
		"id": "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be",
		"name": "Redirect rules ruleset",
		"description": "",
		"kind": "zone",
		"version": "2",
		"rules": [
			{
				"ref": "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized",
				"id": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75",
				"version": "1",
				"action": "redirect",
				"action_parameters": {
					"from_value": {
						"target_url": {
							"expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.src.country, \".example.com\"))"
						},
						"status_code": 307,
						"preserve_query_string": true
					}
				},
				"expression": "(ip.src.country eq \"GB\" or ip.src.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
				"description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
				"last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z",
				"ref": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75",
				"enabled": true
			},
			{
				"ref": "redirect_contacts_to_new_page",
				"id": "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3",
				"version": "1",
				"action": "redirect",
				"action_parameters": {
					"from_value": {
						"target_url": {
							"value": "https://example.com/contact-us/"
						},
						"status_code": 308
					}
				},
				"expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"",
				"description": "Redirect to new contacts page.",
				"last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z",
				"ref": "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3",
				"enabled": true
			}
		],
		"last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z",
		"phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect"
	},
	"success": true,
	"errors": [],
	"messages": []
}

Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage redirect rules must have at least the following permission:

  • Zone > Single Redirect > Edit

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