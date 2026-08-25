Use the
Rulesets API to create a redirect rule via API.
Add redirect rules to the entry point ruleset of the
http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level. Refer to the
Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.
Note
Single Redirects require that the incoming traffic for the hostname referenced in visitors' requests is
proxied by Cloudflare.
A redirect rule must have:
action set to
redirect
An
action_parameters object with additional configuration settings — refer to
Single Redirects settings for details.
The following request of the
Create a zone ruleset operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level, and defines a single redirect rule with a dynamic URL redirect. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_dynamic_redirect phase yet.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Response Compression Write
Config Settings Write
Dynamic URL Redirects Write
Cache Settings Write
Custom Errors Write
Origin Write
Managed headers Write
Zone Transform Rules Write
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Sanitize Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Bot Management Write
Zone WAF Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
Logs Write
Create a zone ruleset bash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets" \
--request POST \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--json '{
"name": "Redirect rules ruleset",
"kind": "zone",
"phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect",
"rules": [
{
"ref": "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized",
"expression": "(ip.src.country eq \"GB\" or ip.src.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
"description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
"action": "redirect",
"action_parameters": {
"from_value": {
"target_url": {
"expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.src.country, \".example.com\"))"
},
"status_code": 307,
"preserve_query_string": true
}
}
}
] }'
Response
{
"result" : {
"id" : "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be" ,
"name" : "Redirect rules ruleset" ,
"kind" : "zone" ,
"version" : "1" ,
"rules" : [
{
"ref" : "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized" ,
"id" : "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75" ,
"version" : "1" ,
"expression" : "(ip.src.country eq \" GB \" or ip.src.country eq \" FR \" ) and http.request.uri.path eq \" / \" " ,
"description" : "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site." ,
"action" : "redirect" ,
"action_parameters" : {
"from_value" : {
"target_url" : {
"expression" : "lower(concat( \" https:// \" , ip.src.country, \" .example.com \" ))"
},
"status_code" : 307 ,
"preserve_query_string" : true
}
},
"last_updated" : "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z"
}
],
"last_updated" : "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z" ,
"phase" : "http_request_dynamic_redirect"
},
"success" : true ,
"errors" : [],
"messages" : [] }
Use the
ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to
Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.
If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_dynamic_redirect phase, use the
Update a zone ruleset operation instead, like in the following example:
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Response Compression Write
Config Settings Write
Dynamic URL Redirects Write
Cache Settings Write
Custom Errors Write
Origin Write
Managed headers Write
Zone Transform Rules Write
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Sanitize Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Bot Management Write
Zone WAF Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
Logs Write
Update a zone ruleset bash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \
--request PUT \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--json '{
"name": "Redirect rules ruleset",
"kind": "zone",
"phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect",
"rules": [
{
"ref": "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized",
"expression": "(ip.src.country eq \"GB\" or ip.src.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
"description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
"action": "redirect",
"action_parameters": {
"from_value": {
"target_url": {
"expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.src.country, \".example.com\"))"
},
"status_code": 307,
"preserve_query_string": true
}
}
},
{
"ref": "redirect_contacts_to_new_page",
"expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"",
"description": "Redirect to new contacts page.",
"action": "redirect",
"action_parameters": {
"from_value": {
"target_url": {
"value": "https://example.com/contact-us/"
},
"status_code": 308
}
}
}
] }'
Response
{
"result" : {
"id" : "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be" ,
"name" : "Redirect rules ruleset" ,
"description" : "" ,
"kind" : "zone" ,
"version" : "2" ,
"rules" : [
{
"ref" : "redirect_gb_fr_to_localized" ,
"id" : "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75" ,
"version" : "1" ,
"action" : "redirect" ,
"action_parameters" : {
"from_value" : {
"target_url" : {
"expression" : "lower(concat( \" https:// \" , ip.src.country, \" .example.com \" ))"
},
"status_code" : 307 ,
"preserve_query_string" : true
}
},
"expression" : "(ip.src.country eq \" GB \" or ip.src.country eq \" FR \" ) and http.request.uri.path eq \" / \" " ,
"description" : "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site." ,
"last_updated" : "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z" ,
"ref" : "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75" ,
"enabled" : true
},
{
"ref" : "redirect_contacts_to_new_page" ,
"id" : "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3" ,
"version" : "1" ,
"action" : "redirect" ,
"action_parameters" : {
"from_value" : {
"target_url" : {
"value" : "https://example.com/contact-us/"
},
"status_code" : 308
}
},
"expression" : "http.request.uri.path eq \" /contacts.html \" " ,
"description" : "Redirect to new contacts page." ,
"last_updated" : "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z" ,
"ref" : "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3" ,
"enabled" : true
}
],
"last_updated" : "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z" ,
"phase" : "http_request_dynamic_redirect"
},
"success" : true ,
"errors" : [],
"messages" : [] }
Required API token permissions
The API token used in API requests to manage redirect rules must have at least the following permission:
Zone > Single Redirect > Edit