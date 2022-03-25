SSL/TLS Recommender
The SSL/TLS Recommender helps you choose which Encryption mode is best for your application.
Common tasks
Enable SSL/TLS recommendations
To enable SSL/TLS recommendations:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and application.
- Navigate to SSL/TLS.
- For SSL/TLS Recommender, switch the toggle to On.
Manually trigger a new scan
Once you enable it, the recommender runs future scans periodically — typically every two days — and sends notifications if new recommendations become available.
To manually re-trigger a new scan, disable and then re-enable SSL/TLS recommendations .
How it works
Once enabled, the SSL/TLS Recommender runs an origin scan using the user agent
Cloudflare-SSLDetector and ignores your
robots.txt file (except for rules explicitly targeting the user agent).
Based on this initial scan, the Recommender may decide that you could use a stronger SSL encryption mode . It will never recommend a weaker option than what is currently configured.
If so, it will send the zone owner an email with the recommended option and add a Recommended by Cloudflare tag to that option on the SSL/TLS page. You are not required to use this recommendation.
Limitations
The SSL/TLS Recommender is not intended to resolve issues with website or domain functionality. It will not be able to complete its scan and show the Recommended by Cloudflare tag if:
- Your domain is not functional.
- You block all bots.
- You have any active, SSL-specific Page Rules.
If you have any questions or concerns related to SSL/TLS Recommender, contact [email protected] .