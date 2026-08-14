The SSL/TLS Recommender helps you choose which Encryption mode is best for your application.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
To make sure you do not inadvertently block the SSL/TLS Recommender, review your settings to make sure your domain:
- Is accessible.
- Is not blocking requests from our bot (which uses a user agent of
Cloudflare-SSLDetector).
- Does not have any active, SSL-specific Page Rules or Configuration rules.
Then, you can enable the SSL/TLS recommender.
To enable SSL/TLS recommendations in the dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.Go to Overview ↗
-
For SSL/TLS Recommender, switch the toggle to On.
To adjust your SSL/TLS Recommender enrollment with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
enabled parameter set to your desired setting (
true or
false).
Once you enable it, the recommender runs future scans periodically — typically every two days — and sends notifications if new recommendations become available.
To manually re-trigger a new scan, disable and then re-enable SSL/TLS recommendations.
Once enabled, the SSL/TLS Recommender runs an origin scan using the user agent
Cloudflare-SSLDetector and ignores your
robots.txt file (except for rules explicitly targeting the user agent).
Based on this initial scan, the Recommender may decide that you could use a stronger SSL encryption mode. It will never recommend a weaker option than what is currently configured.
If so, it will send the application owner an email with the recommended option and add a Recommended by Cloudflare tag to that option on the SSL/TLS page. You are not required to use this recommendation.
If you do not receive an email, keep your current SSL encryption mode.