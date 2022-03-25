SSL/TLS Recommender

The SSL/TLS Recommender helps you choose which Encryption mode is best for your application. For more background, refer to the introductory blog post External link icon Open external link .

​​ Common tasks

​​ Enable SSL/TLS recommendations

To enable SSL/TLS recommendations:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and application. Navigate to SSL/TLS. For SSL/TLS Recommender, switch the toggle to On.

​​ Manually trigger a new scan

Once you enable it, the recommender runs future scans periodically — typically every two days — and sends notifications if new recommendations become available.

To manually re-trigger a new scan, disable and then re-enable SSL/TLS recommendations .

​​ How it works

Once enabled, the SSL/TLS Recommender runs an origin scan using the user agent Cloudflare-SSLDetector and ignores your robots.txt file (except for rules explicitly targeting the user agent).

Based on this initial scan, the Recommender may decide that you could use a stronger SSL encryption mode . It will never recommend a weaker option than what is currently configured.

If so, it will send the zone owner an email with the recommended option and add a Recommended by Cloudflare tag to that option on the SSL/TLS page. You are not required to use this recommendation. If you do not receive an email, keep your current SSL encryption mode.

The SSL/TLS Recommender is not intended to resolve issues with website or domain functionality. It will not be able to complete its scan and show the Recommended by Cloudflare tag if:

Your domain is not functional.

You block all bots.

You have any active, SSL-specific Page Rules.

If you have any questions or concerns related to SSL/TLS Recommender, contact [email protected] .