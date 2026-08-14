SSL/TLS Recommender

Overview Availability Common tasks Enable SSL/TLS recommendations Manually trigger a new scan How it works

The SSL/TLS Recommender helps you choose which Encryption mode is best for your application.

Caution Cloudflare is deprecating our SSL/TLS Recommender in favor of Automatic SSL/TLS.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Common tasks

Enable SSL/TLS recommendations

To make sure you do not inadvertently block the SSL/TLS Recommender, review your settings to make sure your domain:

Is accessible.

Is not blocking requests from our bot (which uses a user agent of Cloudflare-SSLDetector ).

). Does not have any active, SSL-specific Page Rules or Configuration rules.

Then, you can enable the SSL/TLS recommender.

To enable SSL/TLS recommendations in the dashboard: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page. Go to Overview ↗ For SSL/TLS Recommender, switch the toggle to On. To adjust your SSL/TLS Recommender enrollment with the API, send a PATCH request with the enabled parameter set to your desired setting ( true or false ).

Manually trigger a new scan

Once you enable it, the recommender runs future scans periodically — typically every two days — and sends notifications if new recommendations become available.

To manually re-trigger a new scan, disable and then re-enable SSL/TLS recommendations.

How it works

Once enabled, the SSL/TLS Recommender runs an origin scan using the user agent Cloudflare-SSLDetector and ignores your robots.txt file (except for rules explicitly targeting the user agent).

Based on this initial scan, the Recommender may decide that you could use a stronger SSL encryption mode. It will never recommend a weaker option than what is currently configured.

If so, it will send the application owner an email with the recommended option and add a Recommended by Cloudflare tag to that option on the SSL/TLS page. You are not required to use this recommendation.

If you do not receive an email, keep your current SSL encryption mode.