Start a Workers Sites project from scratch
This guide shows how to quickly start a new Workers Sites project from scratch.
Getting started
Ensure you have the latest version of git and Node.js installed.
In your terminal, clone the
worker-sites-templatestarter repository. The following example creates a project called
my-site:$ git clone --depth=1 --branch=wrangler2 https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-sites-template my-site
Run
npm installto install all dependencies.
You can preview your site by running the
wrangler devcommand:$ wrangler dev
Deploy your site to Cloudflare:$ wrangler deploy
Project layout
The template project contains the following files and directories:
public: The static assets for your project. By default it contains an
index.htmland a
favicon.ico.
src: The Worker configured for serving your assets. You do not need to edit this but if you want to see how it works or add more functionality to your Worker, you can edit
src/index.ts.
wrangler.toml: The file containing project configuration. The
bucketproperty tells Wrangler where to find the static assets (e.g.
site = { bucket = "./public" }).
package.json/
package-lock.json: define the required Node.js dependencies.
Customize
wrangler.toml:
Change the
nameproperty to the name of your project:name = "my-site"
Consider updating
compatibility_dateto today’s date to get access to the most recent Workers features:compatibility_date = "yyyy-mm-dd"
Deploy your site to a custom domain that you own and have already attached as a Cloudflare zone:route = "https://example.com/*"
Learn more about configuring your project.