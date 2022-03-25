Cloudflare Docs
Deploy a Gatsby site

Gatsby is an open-source React framework for creating websites and apps. In this guide, you will create a new Gatsby application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will be using the gatsby CLI to create a new Gatsby site.

Installing Gatsby

Install the gatsby CLI by running the following command in your terminal:

$ npm install -g gatsby-cli

Creating a new project

With Gatsby installed, you can create a new project using gatsby new. The new command accepts a GitHub URL for using an existing template. As an example, use the gatsby-starter-lumen template by running the following command in your terminal. You can find more in Gatsby’s Starters section:

$ gatsby new my-gatsby-site https://github.com/alxshelepenok/gatsby-starter-lumen

Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git. If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook on how to set up git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following command in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo

$ git branch -M main

$ git push -u origin main

Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration optionValue
Production branchmain
Build commandgatsby build
Build directorypublic

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing gatsby, your project dependencies, and building your site, before deploying it.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev. Every time you commit new code to your Gatsby site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Gatsby site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides .