Requirements A 64-bit machine with Windows 10 or Windows 8

184 MB hard disk space and 3 MB memory

Wi-Fi or LAN connection

To set up Cloudflare for Teams on Windows using Hexnode:

Create a script file with .bat , .cmd , and .ps1 file formats to download, install and configure the Cloudflare WARP client Windows application on the device. Listed below is a sample script with all the configurable parameters: < $filename = filename . msi' < $url = 'https://www.cloudflarewarp.com/Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi' Write - Host 'Downloading App from' $url Invoke - WebRequest - Uri $url - OutFile $filename < $arguments = "ORGANIZATION=" exampleorg " SERVICE_MODE=" warp " GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID=" fmxk762nrj " SUPPORT_URL=" http : // support . example . com "" $installProcess = ( Start - Process $filename - ArgumentList $arguments - PassThru - Wait ) < if ( $installProcess . ExitCode - ne 0 ) { Write - Host "Installation failed!" exit $installProcess . ExitCode } else { Write - Host "Installation completed successfully!" } Push the script file to the devices using Hexnode. On your Hexnode console, go to Manage > Devices. Click on your device name. This will take you to the Device Summary. Click Actions > Execute Custom Script. Choose the script file source as Upload file, then upload the script file. Click Execute.

Requirements macOS Catalina, High Sierra or Big Sur with a 64-bit CPU

Minimum hard disk space 75 MB and memory 35 MB.

Wi-Fi or LAN connection To set up Cloudflare for Teams on macOS using Hexnode:

Get the Cloudflare WARP client with identifier “com.apple.ManagedClient.preferences”. Upload the cloudflare_WARP.pkg file in Hexnode. On your Hexnode console, head on to Apps. Click on +Add Apps > Enterprise App. Select macOS as the app platform. Add an app name, category and description. Upload the PKG file and click Add. Set up an XML file with the supported app configurations for the app. Here’s a sample XML file with the accepted parameters. <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <! DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd" > < plist version = " 1.0 " > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > organizationname </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > </ plist > Push the app and configurations to the devices. On your Hexnode console, go to Policies. Create a new policy and provide a policy name. Go to macOS > App Management > Mandatory Apps and start setting up the policy. Click on +Add and select the previously uploaded WARP client app. Now go to App Configurations and click on +Add new configuration. Select the WARP client app and upload the XML file. Now go to Policy Targets and associate the policy with the target entities.

This will push the app along with the configurations to the selected devices.

Requirements Devices running iOS v11+

To set up Cloudflare for Teams on iOS using Hexnode:

Add the Cloudflare WARP iOS client External link icon Open external link to the Hexnode app inventory. On your Hexnode console, navigate to Apps. Click on +Add Apps > Store App. Select iOS as the app platform. Search for the app 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet and click on Add close to the app. Set up an XML file with the supported app configurations for the app. Refer this sample XML code to identify the supported arguments: < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key <string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > Upload the app configurations in Hexnode. On your Hexnode console, go to the Apps tab. Find the 1.1.1.1 app and click on its name. Click on the settings icon and choose App Configuration. Upload the XML file in the corresponding field. Next, click Save. Push the app to the target devices using Hexnode. On your Hexnode console, go to Policies and create a new policy. Provide a name for the policy and go to iOS. Select Mandatory Apps from the left menu and click on Configure. Click on +Add > Add app, check the required app and click Done. Now go to Policy Targets and associate the policy with the required target entities.

Requirements Devices enrolled in the Android Enterprise program.

To set up Cloudflare for Teams on Android using Hexnode:

Approve the app 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet External link icon Open external link as a Managed Google Play app. On your Hexnode console, navigate to the Apps tab. Click on +Add Apps > Managed Google Apps. Search and find the app 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet. Approve the app as a Managed Google app. Set up custom configurations for the app with App Configurations. On your Hexnode console, go to Policies and create a new policy. Go to Android > App Configurations > +Add new configuration. Search and find the app and set up the customizations. Associate the policy with the required target devices before saving from Policy Targets.

The app automatically gets installed on the devices once the policy with the app configuration reaches the device.