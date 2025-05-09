Configure routes

Magic Networking uses a routing table to steer your traffic via next-hop from Cloudflare's global network to your connected networks. Entries can be added to the Magic routing table via static route configuration or via routes learned through BGP peering (only available over Direct CNI).

Refer to Traffic Steering for more information about all the technical aspects related to:

Routes' priorities and weights

Regional scoping of traffic to reduce latency

BGP peering

Configure static routes

Create a static route

Dashboard

API Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. Go to Magic Transit > Configuration. From the Routes tab, select Create to add a new route. Enter a descriptive name for your route in Description. In Prefix, enter your range of IP addresses. For example, 10.10.10.100/24 . In Tunnel/Next hop select which tunnel you want your route to go through. Choose from the tunnels you have created in Configure tunnel endpoints. Choose the Priority for your route. Lower numbers have higher priorities. (Optional) Choose a Weight for your route. Refer to Set priority and weights for static routes for examples. (Optional) If you need to scope your route to a specific region, you can do it in Region code. (Optional) We highly recommend testing your route before adding it by selecting Test routes. Select Add routes when you are done. Note You will need your account ID and API Key to use the API. Create a POST request using the API to create one or more static routes. Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Create a Route curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/routes" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "nexthop": "<IP_NEXT_HOP>", "prefix": "<YOUR_IP_PREFIX>", "priority": 0, "id": "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353", "description": "<ROUTE_DESCRIPTION>", "scope": { "colo_names": [ "den01" ], "colo_regions": [ "APAC" ] }, "weight": 0 }' { " errors " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " messages " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " result " : { " routes " : [ { " nexthop " : "203.0.113.1" , " prefix " : "192.0.2.0/24" , " priority " : 0 , " id " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " description " : "New route for new prefix 203.0.113.1" , " scope " : { " colo_names " : [ "den01" ], " colo_regions " : [ "APAC" ] }, " weight " : 0 } ] }, " success " : true }

Edit a static route

Dashboard

API In Routes, select Edit next to the route you want to modify. Enter the updated route information. (Optional) We highly recommend testing your route before adding it by selecting Test routes. Select Edit routes to save the new information when you are done. Note You will need your account ID and API Key to use the API. Create a PUT request using the API to update one or more static routes. Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Update Route curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/routes/ $ROUTE_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "nexthop": "<IP_NEXT_HOP>", "prefix": "<YOUR_IP_PREFIX>", "priority": 0, "id": "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353", "description": "<ROUTE_DESCRIPTION>", "scope": { "colo_names": [ "den01" ], "colo_regions": [ "APAC" ] }, "weight": 0 }' { " errors " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " messages " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " result " : { " modified " : true , " modified_route " : { " nexthop " : "203.0.113.1" , " prefix " : "192.0.2.0/24" , " priority " : 0 , " id " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " description " : "New route for new prefix 203.0.113.1" , " scope " : { " colo_names " : [ "den01" ], " colo_regions " : [ "APAC" ] }, " weight " : 0 } }, " success " : true }

Delete static route

Dashboard

API In Routes, locate the static route you want to modify and select Delete. Confirm the action by selecting the checkbox and select Delete. Note You will need your account ID and API Key to use the API. Create a DELETE request using the API to delete a static route. Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Delete Route curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/routes/ $ROUTE_ID " \ --request DELETE \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " { " errors " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " messages " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " result " : { " deleted " : true , " deleted_route " : { " nexthop " : "203.0.113.1" , " prefix " : "192.0.2.0/24" , " priority " : 0 , " id " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " description " : "New route for new prefix 203.0.113.1" , " scope " : { " colo_names " : [ "den01" ], " colo_regions " : [ "APAC" ] }, " weight " : 0 } }, " success " : true }

Configure BGP routes

BGP peering is available when using a Direct CNI as an on-ramp.

Choose an ASN for BGP peering

The Magic routing table is managed by the customer, who can select both the Cloudflare-side ASN and the ASN for their customer device. The customer device ASN can be 2-byte or 4-byte. Public ASNs used for Magic Transit are verified during the onboarding process.

By default, each BGP peering session will use the same Cloudflare-side ASN to represent peering with the Magic Transit routing table. This ASN is called the CF Account ASN and is set to 13335 . This can be configured to a private 2-byte ASN (for example, any values between 64512 and 65534 ). To set this ASN:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. Go to Magic Transit > Configuration > BGP. In CF Account ASN, enter Cloudflare's ASN. Select Update.

Magic Transit customers should also be aware of the following:

The Cloudflare side ASN will never be exposed in AS_PATH of anycast announcements from the Cloudflare edge. In those announcements, Cloudflare will always use the Cloudflare ASN of 13335 optionally prepended with a bring-your-own ASN as described in Cloudflare ASN vs. your own ASN.

of anycast announcements from the Cloudflare edge. In those announcements, Cloudflare will always use the Cloudflare ASN of optionally prepended with a bring-your-own ASN as described in Cloudflare ASN vs. your own ASN. The customer device ASN can be a private ASN or the ASN they are using for Magic Transit anycast announcements at the edge: this has no impact on the ASN for the anycast announced prefix at the edge of the Cloudflare global network.

Set up BGP peering

Warning BGP peering is only available to Magic Transit customers with Direct CNI as an on-ramp. If your network is set up with GRE or IPsec tunnels, you cannot use BGP peering.

You need to configure two ASNs:

The Cloudflare account-scoped ASN named CF Account ASN .

. One ASN for each interconnect you want to configure with BGP.

If you already have set up your Cloudflare account ASN, you can skip steps two and three below.