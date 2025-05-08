Challenge solve issues

Challenge loops

You may encounter a challenge loop where the challenge keeps reappearing without being solved. This is in very specific cases where we detect strong bot signals. If you are a legitimate human, you can follow the troubleshooting guide below to resolve the issue or submit a feedback report. Challenge loops can happen for several reasons:

Network issues : Poor or unstable network connections can prevent the challenge from being completed.

: Poor or unstable network connections can prevent the challenge from being completed. Browser configuration : Some browser settings or extensions may block the scripts needed to execute the challenge.

: Some browser settings or extensions may block the scripts needed to execute the challenge. Unsupported browsers : Using a browser that is not supported by Turnstile.

: Using a browser that is not supported by Turnstile. JavaScript disabled : Turnstile relies on JavaScript to function properly.

: Turnstile relies on JavaScript to function properly. Detection errors: If Turnstile suspects bot-like behavior, you may encounter repeated challenges for verification.

Most challenges are quick to complete and typically take only a few seconds. If it takes longer, ensure your network is stable and follow the troubleshooting steps.

Note If the issue persists, try switching to a different network or device to rule out any issues with your browser environment. Ensure your browser is updated to the latest version to maintain compatibility.

Troubleshooting

Follow the steps below to ensure that your environment is properly configured.

Verify your browser compatibility. Turnstile supports all major browsers, except Internet Explorer.

Ensure your browser is up to date. For more information, refer to our Supported browsers. Disable your browser extensions. Some browser extensions, such as ad blockers, may block the scripts Turnstile needs to operate.

Temporarily disable all extensions and reload the page. Enable JavaScript. Turnstile requires JavaScript to run. Ensure it is enabled in your browser settings. Refer to your browser's documentation for instructions on enabling JavaScript. Try Incognito or Private mode. Use your browser's incognito or private mode to rule out issues caused by extensions or cached data. Test another browser or device. Switch to a different browser or device to see if the issue is specific to your current setup. Avoid VPNs or proxies. Some virtual private networks (VPN) or proxies may interfere with Turnstile. Disable them temporarily to test. Switch to a different network. Your current network may have restrictions causing Turnstile challenges to fail. Try switching to another network, such as a mobile hotspot.

If none of the above resolves your issue, contact the website administrator with the error code and Ray ID or submit a feedback report through the Turnstile widget by selecting Submit Feedback.