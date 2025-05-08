Challenge solve issues
You may encounter a challenge loop where the challenge keeps reappearing without being solved. This is in very specific cases where we detect strong bot signals. If you are a legitimate human, you can follow the troubleshooting guide below to resolve the issue or submit a feedback report. Challenge loops can happen for several reasons:
- Network issues: Poor or unstable network connections can prevent the challenge from being completed.
- Browser configuration: Some browser settings or extensions may block the scripts needed to execute the challenge.
- Unsupported browsers: Using a browser that is not supported by Turnstile.
- JavaScript disabled: Turnstile relies on JavaScript to function properly.
- Detection errors: If Turnstile suspects bot-like behavior, you may encounter repeated challenges for verification.
Most challenges are quick to complete and typically take only a few seconds. If it takes longer, ensure your network is stable and follow the troubleshooting steps.
Follow the steps below to ensure that your environment is properly configured.
- Verify your browser compatibility.
- Turnstile supports all major browsers, except Internet Explorer.
- Ensure your browser is up to date. For more information, refer to our Supported browsers.
- Disable your browser extensions.
- Some browser extensions, such as ad blockers, may block the scripts Turnstile needs to operate.
- Temporarily disable all extensions and reload the page.
- Enable JavaScript.
- Turnstile requires JavaScript to run. Ensure it is enabled in your browser settings. Refer to your browser's documentation for instructions on enabling JavaScript.
- Try Incognito or Private mode.
- Use your browser's incognito or private mode to rule out issues caused by extensions or cached data.
- Test another browser or device.
- Switch to a different browser or device to see if the issue is specific to your current setup.
- Avoid VPNs or proxies.
- Some virtual private networks (VPN) or proxies may interfere with Turnstile. Disable them temporarily to test.
- Switch to a different network.
- Your current network may have restrictions causing Turnstile challenges to fail. Try switching to another network, such as a mobile hotspot.
If none of the above resolves your issue, contact the website administrator with the error code and Ray ID or submit a feedback report through the Turnstile widget by selecting Submit Feedback.
