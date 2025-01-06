Terraform configuration examples
The following Terraform configuration examples address common scenarios for managing, configuring, and using leaked credentials detection.
For more information, refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation ↗.
If you are using the Cloudflare API, refer to Common API calls.
Use the
cloudflare_leaked_credential_check resource to enable leaked credentials detection for a zone. For example:
Use the
cloudflare_leaked_credential_check_rule resource to add a custom detection location. For example:
You only need to provide an expression for the username in custom detection locations.
This example adds a custom rule that challenges requests with leaked credentials by using one of the leaked credentials fields in the rule expression.
To use the
cf.waf.credential_check.username_and_password_leaked field you must enable leaked credentials detection.
For additional Terraform configuration examples, refer to WAF custom rules configuration using Terraform.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-