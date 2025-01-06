The following Terraform configuration examples address common scenarios for managing, configuring, and using leaked credentials detection.

For more information, refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation ↗.

If you are using the Cloudflare API, refer to Common API calls.

Enable leaked credentials detection

Use the cloudflare_leaked_credential_check resource to enable leaked credentials detection for a zone. For example:

resource "cloudflare_leaked_credential_check" "zone_lcc_example" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" enabled = true }

Configure a custom detection location

Use the cloudflare_leaked_credential_check_rule resource to add a custom detection location. For example:

resource "cloudflare_leaked_credential_check_rule" "custom_location_example" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" username = "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \" user \" )" password = "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \" secret \" )" }

You only need to provide an expression for the username in custom detection locations.

Add a custom rule to challenge requests with leaked credentials

This example adds a custom rule that challenges requests with leaked credentials by using one of the leaked credentials fields in the rule expression.

To use the cf.waf.credential_check.username_and_password_leaked field you must enable leaked credentials detection.

Note Terraform code snippets below refer to the v4 SDK only.

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "zone_custom_firewall_leaked_creds" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Phase entry point ruleset for custom rules in my zone" description = "" kind = "zone" phase = "http_request_firewall_custom" rules { ref = "challenge_leaked_username_password" description = "Challenge requests with a leaked username and password" expression = "(cf.waf.credential_check.username_and_password_leaked)" action = "managed_challenge" } }

