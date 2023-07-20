Set up DNS filtering

Secure Web Gateway allows you to inspect DNS traffic and control which websites users can visit. For a more detailed guide to filtering DNS queries, refer to Get started with DNS filtering.

​​ 1. Connect to Gateway

​​ Connect devices

To filter DNS requests from an individual device such as a laptop or phone:

​​ Connect DNS locations

To filter DNS requests from a location such as an office or data center:

Add the location to your Zero Trust settings. On your router, browser, or OS, forward DNS queries to the address shown in the location setup UI.

Gateway identifies locations differently depending on the DNS query protocol: IPv4 queries match to the source IP address. Under Gateway > DNS Locations , ensure that the Source IPv4 Address parameter is correct for the location you want to apply policies to.

match to the source IP address. Under > , ensure that the parameter is correct for the location you want to apply policies to. IPv6, DOT, or DOH queries match to the unique DNS forwarding address assigned to the DNS location. Ensure that your DNS resolver is configured for the location you want to apply policies to.

​​ 2. Verify device connectivity

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Network. Under Gateway logging, enable activity logging for all DNS logs. On your device, open a browser and visit any website. In Zero Trust, go to Logs > Gateway > DNS. Make sure you see DNS queries from your device.

​​ 3. Add recommended policies

To create a new DNS policy, go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > DNS in Zero Trust. We recommend adding the following policy:

​​ Block all security categories

Block known threats such as Command & Control, Botnet and Malware based on Cloudflare’s threat intelligence.

Selector Operator Value Action Security categories in All security risks Block

​​ 4. Add optional policies

Refer to our list of common DNS policies for other policies you may want to create.