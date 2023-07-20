Lists

Your lists can include up to 1,000 entries for Standard plans and 5,000 for Enterprise plans. An uploaded CSV file must be smaller than 2 MB.

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create lists of URLs, hostnames, or other entries to reference when creating Gateway policies or Access policies. This allows you to quickly create rules that match and take actions against several items at once.

Lists cannot have duplicate entries. Because hostnames are converted to Punycode External link icon Open external link , multiple list entries that convert to the same string will count as duplicates. For example, éxàmple.com converts to xn—xmple-rqa5d.com , so including both éxàmple.com and xn—xmple-rqa5d.com in a list will result in an error.

You can create a list by:

​​ Create a list from a CSV file

Here is a sample CSV file of URLs that you can use for testing. When formatting the CSV:

Each line should be a single entry.

Trailing whitespaces are not allowed.

CRLF (Windows) and LF (Unix) line endings are valid.

To upload the list to Zero Trust:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to My Team > Lists. Select Upload CSV. Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose a List type. Drag and drop a file into the CSV file window, or select a file. Select Create.

You can now use this list in the policy builder by choosing the in list operator.

​​ Create a manual list

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to My Team > Lists. Select Create manual list. Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose a List type. Enter your list element manually into the Add entry field and select Add. Select Save.

You can now use this list in the policy builder by choosing the in list operator.

​​ Edit a list