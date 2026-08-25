Create a URL rewrite rule via API

Overview Basic rule settings Procedure Example requests Required API token permissions

Use the Rulesets API to create URL Rewrite Rules via API. Refer to the Rules examples gallery for common use cases.

If you are using Terraform, refer to Transform Rules configuration using Terraform.

Basic rule settings

When creating a URL rewrite rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to rewrite .

. Define the URL rewrite parameters in the action_parameters field according to the type of URL rewrite (static or dynamic).

field according to the type of URL rewrite (static or dynamic). Deploy the rule to the http_request_transform phase at the zone level.

Procedure

Follow this workflow to create a URL rewrite rule for a given zone via API:

Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_request_transform phase at the zone level. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create a zone ruleset operation. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values: kind : zone

: phase: http_request_transform Use the Update a zone ruleset operation to add a URL rewrite rule to the list of ruleset rules. Alternatively, include the rule in the Create a zone ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.

Make sure your API token has the required permissions to perform the API operations.

Example requests

Example: Add a rule that performs a static URL rewrite The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( $RULESET_ID ) to a single URL rewrite rule — performing a static rewrite of the URI path — using the Update a zone ruleset operation. The response will contain the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Response Compression Write

Config Settings Write

Dynamic URL Redirects Write

Cache Settings Write

Custom Errors Write

Origin Write

Managed headers Write

Zone Transform Rules Write

Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Sanitize Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Bot Management Write

Zone WAF Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Logs Write Update a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "rules": [ { "ref": "rewrite_eu_to_emea", "expression": "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")", "description": "My first static URL rewrite rule", "action": "rewrite", "action_parameters": { "uri": { "path": { "value": "/emea.html" } } } } ] }' { "result" : { "ref" : "rewrite_eu_to_emea" , "id" : "<RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Zone-level Transform Ruleset" , "description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Transform Rules." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "uri" : { "path" : { "value" : "/emea.html" } } }, "expression" : "(http.request.uri.query contains \" eu \" )" , "description" : "My first static URL rewrite rule" , "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "ref" : "<RULE_REF>" } ], "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "phase" : "http_request_transform" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] } Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

Example: Add a rule that performs a dynamic URL rewrite The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( $RULESET_ID ) to a single URL rewrite rule — performing a dynamic rewrite of the URI path — using the Update a zone ruleset operation. The response will contain the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Response Compression Write

Config Settings Write

Dynamic URL Redirects Write

Cache Settings Write

Custom Errors Write

Origin Write

Managed headers Write

Zone Transform Rules Write

Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Sanitize Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Bot Management Write

Zone WAF Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Logs Write Update a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "rules": [ { "ref": "rewrite_2012_to_archive", "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/news/2012/\")", "description": "My first dynamic URL rewrite rule", "action": "rewrite", "action_parameters": { "uri": { "path": { "expression": "concat(\"/archive\", http.request.uri.path)" } } } } ] }' { "result" : { "id" : "<RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Zone-level Transform Ruleset" , "description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Transform Rules." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "ref" : "rewrite_2012_to_archive" , "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "uri" : { "path" : { "expression" : "concat( \" /archive \" , http.request.uri.path)" } } }, "expression" : "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \" /news/2012/ \" )" , "description" : "My first dynamic URL rewrite rule" , "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "ref" : "<RULE_REF>" } ], "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "phase" : "http_request_transform" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] } Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage URL Rewrite Rules must have at least the following permissions: