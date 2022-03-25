Create a URL Rewrite Rule via API

Use the Rulesets API to create URL Rewrite Rules via API. Define the rewrite configuration in the action_parameters field. Refer to URL rewrite examples for examples of rule definitions.

When creating a URL Rewrite Rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to rewrite

Define the URL rewrite parameters in the action_parameters field according to the type of URL rewrite (static or dynamic)

in the field according to the type of URL rewrite (static or dynamic) Deploy the rule to the http_request_transform phase at the zone level

Follow this workflow to create a URL Rewrite Rule for a given zone via API:

Use the List existing rulesets method to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_request_transform phase at the zone level. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method with the zone-level endpoint. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values: kind : zone

: phase: http_request_transform Use the Update ruleset method to add a URL Rewrite Rule to the list of ruleset rules (check the examples below). Alternatively, include the rule in the Create ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.

​​ Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage URL Rewrite Rules must have at least the following permissions:

Transform Rules: Edit

Account Rulesets: Read

Example: Add a rule that performs a static URL rewrite The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( <RULESET_ID> ) to a single URL Rewrite Rule — performing a static rewrite of the URI path — using the Update ruleset method: Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "expression" : "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")" , "description" : "My first static URL Rewrite Rule" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "uri" : { "path" : { "value" : "/emea.html" } } } } ] } ' The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Response { "result" : { "id" : "<RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Zone-level Transform Ruleset" , "description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Transform Rules." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "uri" : { "path" : { "value" : "/emea.html" } } } , "expression" : "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")" , "description" : "My first static URL Rewrite Rule" , "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "ref" : "<RULE_REF>" } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "phase" : "http_request_transform" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }