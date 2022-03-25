Enable Logpush to Microsoft Azure

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to Microsoft Azure via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

​​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

Enable Logpush to Microsoft Azure via the dashboard.

To enable the Cloudflare Logpush service:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush. Go to Analytics > Logs. Click Connect a service. A modal window opens where you will need to complete several steps. Select the data set you want to push to a storage service. Select the data fields to include in your logs. Add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush. Select Microsoft Azure. Enter or select the following destination information: SAS URL

Blob container subpath (optional)

Daily subfolders Click Validate access. Enter the Ownership token (included in a file or log Cloudflare sends to your provider) and click Prove ownership. To find the ownership token, click the Open button in the Overview tab of the ownership challenge file. Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.

Once connected, Cloudflare lists Microsoft Azure as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.

​​ Manage via API

Cloudflare uses a service-level shared access signature (SAS) to gain access to your Blob Storage container. You will need to provide Write permission and an expiration period of at least 5 years, which will allow you to not worry about the SAS token expiring.

To enable Logpush to Azure:

Create a Blob Storage container. Refer to instructions from Azure External link icon Open external link . Create a shared access signature (SAS). To learn about shared access signatures, refer to information from Azure External link icon Open external link . Logpush requires a service-level SAS, which provides the most restricted access.

To create a service-level SAS, refer to instructions from Azure External link icon Open external link or use the Storage Explorer feature in your storage account portal.

or use the feature in your storage account portal. Select Storage Explorer, navigate to Blob Containers and then right-click on your blob container to see the Get Shared Access Signature option. Select that option, set an expiration time of at least 5 years, and select only Write permission. Provide the SAS URL when prompted by the Logpush API or UI.