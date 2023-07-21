Deprecated APIs
Purpose
The purpose of Deprecated API content is to communicate that Cloudflare no longer supports an endpoint and to provide users with an alternative option.
Tone
instructional, straightforward
content_type
reference
Structure
Required components
Deprecated endpoint name: Must match what existed in the non-deprecated Endpoint.
Context: Brief description of what is happening, why Cloudflare is deprecating this endpoint, and any other important information. Avoid using time-bound descriptors (today, tomorrow, in one week, etc). Instead, be specific when including dates.
Replacement: A description of and/or link to the alternative endpoint OR an explanation as to why Cloudflare is removing the capability of that endpoint.
End of life date: The date by which users will no longer be able to use that endpoint. Format full month name, date, and year (May 10, 2021).
Optional components
A complete list of endpoints or related APIs that are being deprecated
Additional information
Add API deprecation notices to the API deprecations page by deprecation date and not alphabetically by endpoint.
When an endpoint will be deprecated in a specified timeframe but is still available, add a note to the endpoint description about the upcoming deprecation ("
<name of endpoint> will be deprecated on
<full month name, date, year>. Use the
<alternative endpoint> instead.").
Examples
Cloudflare Images - Create authenticated direct upload URL v1
End of life date: July 1, 2022
This endpoint is deprecated in favor of using v2, which allows you to control metadata, define an access policy, and get the image ID.
Deprecated API:
POST accounts/:account_identifier/images/v1/direct_upload
Replacement:
POST accounts/:account_identifier/images/v2/direct_upload