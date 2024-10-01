Admin Center
The Admin Center integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
- A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription
- Global admin role ↗ or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365
Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
The Admin Center integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
Keep user accounts safe by ensuring the following settings are maintained. Review password configurations and password strengths to ensure alignment to your organization's security policies and best practices.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Microsoft: FIDO2 authentication method unattested
5a9fd288-c04f-4f7a-8976-bfd5464c6cf1
|Low
|Microsoft: Provisioning error for on-prem user
3123d99e-a83c-4d9d-9a10-80da5af6dee5
|Low
|Microsoft: Password expiration disabled for user
ce8cc363-7cbb-445e-8385-79ae7348e430
|Low
|Microsoft: Password not changed for 90+ days
93be1fd1-b6c6-4b98-a04c-121d5ea66745
|Low
|Microsoft: Strong password disabled for user
aecfdcb2-ec1f-4571-be3c-4ae46c93125e
|Low
|Microsoft: Cloud sync disabled for on-prem user
8370628b-73f1-41a5-bbff-4d5adee7bf33
|Low
|Microsoft: Weak Windows Hello for Business key strength
6fae390f-07a3-4577-9821-034a7b29e18e
|Low
|Microsoft: On-prem user not synced in 7+ days
1eefc5a1-e665-431a-b939-cfbb76a309f5
|Low
|Microsoft: User is not a legal adult
329030a3-db43-4959-9d92-2616a42f1731
|Low
|Microsoft: User configured proxy addresses
61406f68-feea-43c5-bda8-b7c4ef9b83cf
|Low
|Microsoft: User account disabled
0a8bd094-9138-4e7f-8ce8-bebdf5c27c4e
|Low
|Microsoft: Reusable temporary access pass
98571e6b-c323-48bc-8c60-f0425c7f9342
|Low
|Microsoft: Long-lived temporary access pass
45cdbd9c-1594-488b-973e-7c62c6e7234e
|Low
Identify and get alerted about the third-party apps that have access to at least one service in your Microsoft 365 domain. Additionally, receive information about which services are being accessed and by whom to get full visibility into shadow IT.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Microsoft: App not certified by Microsoft
3f049bb1-3709-4d8f-8591-59dd034cf396
|Low
|Microsoft: App not attested by publisher
d7390d6b-f466-4293-8528-6218e29b1179
|Low
|Microsoft: App disabled by Microsoft
b5156b76-caaa-4ca8-bdb7-ea282da62356
|Low