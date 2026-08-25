This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying your first Workers AI project. You will use Workers, a Workers AI binding, and a large language model (LLM) to deploy your first AI-powered application on the Cloudflare global network.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You will create a new Worker project using the
create-cloudflare CLI (C3). C3 ↗ is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.
Create a new project named
hello-ai by running:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- hello-ai
yarn create cloudflare hello-ai
pnpm create cloudflare@latest hello-ai
Running
npm create cloudflare@latest will prompt you to install the
create-cloudflare package ↗, and lead you through setup. C3 will also install Wrangler, the Cloudflare Developer Platform CLI.
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
This will create a new
hello-ai directory. Your new
hello-ai directory will include:
- A
"Hello World"Worker at
src/index.ts.
- A
wrangler.jsoncconfiguration file.
Go to your application directory:
You must create an AI binding for your Worker to connect to Workers AI. Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources, like Workers AI, on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.
To bind Workers AI to your Worker, add the following to the end of your Wrangler file:
Your binding is available in your Worker code on
env.AI.
You can also bind Workers AI to a Pages Function. For more information, refer to Functions Bindings.
You are now ready to run an inference task in your Worker. In this case, you will use an LLM,
llama-3.1-8b-instruct, to answer a question.
Update the
index.ts file in your
hello-ai application directory with the following code:
Up to this point, you have created an AI binding for your Worker and configured your Worker to be able to execute the Llama 3.1 model. You can now test your project locally before you deploy globally.
While in your project directory, test Workers AI locally by running
wrangler dev:
You will be prompted to log in after you run
wrangler dev. When you run
npx wrangler dev, Wrangler will give you a URL (most likely
localhost:8787) to review your Worker. After you go to the URL Wrangler provides, a message will render that resembles the following example:
Before deploying your AI Worker globally, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:
You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.
Finally, deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:
Your Worker will be deployed to your custom
workers.dev subdomain. You can now visit the URL to run your AI Worker.
By finishing this tutorial, you have created a Worker, connected it to Workers AI through an AI binding, and ran an inference task from the Llama 3 model.
- Cloudflare Developers community on Discord ↗ - Submit feature requests, report bugs, and share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Discord server.
- Models - Browse the Workers AI models catalog.
- AI SDK - Learn how to integrate with an AI model.