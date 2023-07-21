Tutorial
Purpose
The purpose of a tutorial is to connect products to real-world scenarios to meet a user’s goal.
Tone
Guiding, straightforward, educational, authoritative
content_type
tutorial
Structure
Required components
Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative.
Context: An introductory paragraph on the user’s goal or job-to-be-done and how they’ll accomplish that in the tutorial. Consider including the intended audience for the tutorial. Refer to Context for more information.
Consider the user story framing: “As a
___, I want to
___ so I can
___.”
Steps: Numbered steps that complete a task. Refer to Steps/Tasks/Procedures for more information.
Optional components
Screenshots
Boundaries
Guidelines
A tutorial is:
- User-focused
- Aligned to a user’s goal or job-to-be-done
- Descriptive and guiding
A tutorial can:
- Describe how to integrate with a third party
- Be delivered in the Cloudflare dashboard
- Describe how to set up multiple products to complete a single job-to-be-done
A tutorial is not:
- Product configuration information, how-to (or any of the other content types)
- How to complete a task in the UI or API
- A dumping ground for screenshots
- Content with no end goal or job-to-be-done
Template
{---weight: xxpcx_content_type: tutorial---# Second-person imperative verb phrase that reflects user goal or job-to-be-doneContext for tutorial, intended audience (optional)Prerequisites1. Step one2. Step two3. Step three4. ...}
Examples
Additional information
We have a tool that pulls together everything labeled with
<pcx_content_type: tutorial>: Tutorials