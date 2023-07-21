Cloudflare Docs
​​ Purpose

The purpose of a tutorial is to connect products to real-world scenarios to meet a user’s goal.

​​ Tone

Guiding, straightforward, educational, authoritative

​​ content_type

tutorial

​​ Structure

​​ Required components

Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative.

Context: An introductory paragraph on the user’s goal or job-to-be-done and how they’ll accomplish that in the tutorial. Consider including the intended audience for the tutorial. Refer to Context for more information.

Consider the user story framing: “As a ___, I want to ___ so I can ___.”

Steps: Numbered steps that complete a task. Refer to Steps/Tasks/Procedures for more information.

​​ Optional components

Notes/warnings

Examples

Screenshots

Links

Boundaries

​​ Guidelines

A tutorial is:

  • User-focused
  • Aligned to a user’s goal or job-to-be-done
  • Descriptive and guiding

A tutorial can:

  • Describe how to integrate with a third party
  • Be delivered in the Cloudflare dashboard
  • Describe how to set up multiple products to complete a single job-to-be-done

A tutorial is not:

  • Product configuration information, how-to (or any of the other content types)
  • How to complete a task in the UI or API
  • A dumping ground for screenshots
  • Content with no end goal or job-to-be-done

​​ Template


{
---
weight: xx
pcx_content_type: tutorial
---
 
# Second-person imperative verb phrase that reflects user goal or job-to-be-done
 
Context for tutorial, intended audience (optional)
 
Prerequisites
 
1. Step one
2. Step two
3. Step three
4. ...
}

​​ Examples

​​ Additional information

We have a tool that pulls together everything labeled with <pcx_content_type: tutorial>: Tutorials