Tutorial

The purpose of a tutorial is to connect products to real-world scenarios to meet a user’s goal.

Guiding, straightforward, educational, authoritative

tutorial

​​ Required components

Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative.

Context: An introductory paragraph on the user’s goal or job-to-be-done and how they’ll accomplish that in the tutorial. Consider including the intended audience for the tutorial. Refer to Context for more information.

Consider the user story framing: “As a ___ , I want to ___ so I can ___ .”

Steps: Numbered steps that complete a task. Refer to Steps/Tasks/Procedures for more information.

​​ Optional components

Notes/warnings

Examples

Screenshots

Links

Boundaries

A tutorial is:

User-focused

Aligned to a user’s goal or job-to-be-done

Descriptive and guiding

A tutorial can:

Describe how to integrate with a third party

Be delivered in the Cloudflare dashboard

Describe how to set up multiple products to complete a single job-to-be-done

A tutorial is not:

Product configuration information, how-to (or any of the other content types)

How to complete a task in the UI or API

A dumping ground for screenshots

Content with no end goal or job-to-be-done



{ --- weight: xx pcx_content_type: tutorial --- # Second-person imperative verb phrase that reflects user goal or job-to-be-done Context for tutorial, intended audience (optional) Prerequisites 1. Step one 2. Step two 3. Step three 4. ... }

Tutorials

​​ Additional information