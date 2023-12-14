Bindings
A binding enables your Pages Functions to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. Use bindings to integrate your Pages Functions with Cloudflare resources like KV, Durable Objects, R2, and D1. You can set bindings for both production and preview environments.
This guide will instruct you on configuring a binding for your Pages Function. You must already have a resource set up to continue.
KV namespaces
Workers KV is Cloudflare’s key-value storage solution. To bind your KV namespace to your Pages Function:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > KV namespace bindings > Add binding.
- Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment.
- Give your binding a name under Variable name.
- Under KV namespace, select your desired namespace. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments.
- Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.
Below is an example of how to use KV in your Function. Your KV binding is
TODO_LIST:
export async function onRequest(context) {const task = await context.env.TODO_LIST.get("Task:123");return new Response(task);}
interface Env {TODO_LIST: KVNamespace;}export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {const task = await context.env.TODO_LIST.get("Task:123");return new Response(task);}
Interact with your KV namespaces locally
While developing locally, interact with your KV namespace by adding
-k <BINDING_NAME> or
--kv=<BINDING_NAME> to your run command. For example, if your namespace is bound to
TODO_LIST, access the KV namespace in your local dev by running
npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --kv=TODO_LIST. The data from this namespace can be accessed using
context.env.TODO_LIST.
Durable Object namespaces
Durable Objects (DO) are Cloudflare’s strongly consistent data store that power capabilities such as connecting WebSockets and handling state. To bind your DO namespace to your Pages Function:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Durable Object bindings > Add binding.
- Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment.
- Give your binding a name under Variable name.
- Under Durable Object namespace, select your desired namespace. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments.
- Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.
Below is an example of how to use Durable Objects in your Function. Your DO binding is
DURABLE_OBJECT:
export async function onRequestGet(context) {const id = context.env.DURABLE_OBJECT.newUniqueId();const stub = context.env.DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id);// Pass the request down to the durable objectreturn stub.fetch(context.request);}
interface Env {DURABLE_OBJECT: DurableObjectNamespace;}export const onRequestGet: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {const id = context.env.DURABLE_OBJECT.newUniqueId();const stub = context.env.DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id);// Pass the request down to the durable objectreturn stub.fetch(context.request);}
Interact with your Durable Object namespaces locally
While developing locally, to interact with a Durable Object namespace, run the Worker exporting the Durable object via
wrangler dev and in parallel, run
wrangler pages dev with
--do <BINDING_NAME>=<CLASS_NAME>@<SCRIPT_NAME> where
CLASS_NAME indicates the Durable Object class name and
SCRIPT_NAME the name of your Worker. For example, if your Worker is called
do-worker and it declares a Durable Object class called
DurableObjectExample, access this Durable Object by running your
do-worker via
npx wrangler dev (in the Worker’s directory) alongside
npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --do MY_DO=DurableObjectExample@do-worker (in the Pages’ directory). Interact with this binding by using
context.env (for example,
context.env.MY_DO).
R2 buckets
R2 is Cloudflare’s blob storage solution that allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data without the egress fees. To bind your R2 bucket to your Pages Function:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > R2 bucket bindings > Add binding.
- Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment.
- Give your binding a name under Variable name.
- Under R2 bucket, select your desired R2 bucket. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments.
- Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.
Below is an example of how to use R2 buckets in your Function. Your R2 binding is
BUCKET:
export async function onRequest(context) {const obj = await context.env.BUCKET.get('some-key');if (obj === null) {return new Response('Not found', { status: 404 });}return new Response(obj.body);}
interface Env {BUCKET: R2Bucket;}export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {const obj = await context.env.BUCKET.get('some-key');if (obj === null) {return new Response('Not found', { status: 404 });}return new Response(obj.body);}
Interact with your R2 buckets locally
While developing locally, interact with an R2 bucket by adding
--r2=<BINDING_NAME> to your run command. For example, if your bucket is bound to
BUCKET, access this bucket in local dev by running
npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --r2=BUCKET. Interact with this binding by using
context.env (for example,
context.env.BUCKET).
D1 databases
D1 is Cloudflare’s native serverless database. To bind your D1 database to your Pages Function:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > D1 database bindings > Add binding.
- Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment.
- Give your binding a name under Variable name.
- Under D1 database, select your desired D1 database. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments.
- Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.
Below is an example of how to use D1 databases in your Function. Your D1 binding is
NORTHWIND_DB:
export async function onRequest(context) {// Create a prepared statement with our queryconst ps = context.env.NORTHWIND_DB.prepare('SELECT * from users');const data = await ps.first();return Response.json(data);}
interface Env {NORTHWIND_DB: D1Database;}export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {// Create a prepared statement with our queryconst ps = context.env.NORTHWIND_DB.prepare('SELECT * from users');const data = await ps.first();return Response.json(data);}
Interact with your D1 databases locally
While developing locally, interact with a D1 database by adding
--d1=<BINDING_NAME> to your run command.
Specifically:
- If your database is bound to
NORTHWIND_DB, access this database in local development by running
npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --d1=NORTHWIND_DB.
- Interact with this binding by using
context.env- for example,
context.env.NORTHWIND_DB
Refer to the D1 client API documentation for the API methods available on your D1 binding.
Workers AI
Workers AI allows you to run powerful AI models. To bind Workers AI to your Pages Function:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Workers AI bindings > Add binding.
- Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment.
- Give your binding a name under Variable name.
- Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.
Install the Workers AI client library
Below is an example of how to use Workers AI in your Function. Your Workers AI binding is
AI:
$ npm install @cloudflare/ai
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'export async function onRequest(context) {const ai = new Ai(context.env.AI);const input = { prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" }const answer = await ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', input);return Response.json(answer);}
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'interface Env {AI: any;}export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {const ai = new Ai(context.env.AI);const input = { prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" }const answer = await ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', input)return Response.json(answer);}
Service bindings
Service bindings enable you to call a Worker from within your Pages Function. To add a service binding to your Pages Function:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Service bindings > Add binding.
- Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment.
- Give your binding a name under Variable name.
- Under Service, select your desired Worker. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments.
- Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.
Below is an example of how to use service bindings in your Function. Your service binding is named
SERVICE:
export async function onRequestGet(context) {return context.env.SERVICE.fetch(context.request);}
interface Env {SERVICE: Fetcher;}export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {return context.env.SERVICE.fetch(context.request);}
Interact with your service bindings locally
To interact with a service binding while developing locally, run the Worker you want to bind to via
wrangler dev and in parallel, run
wrangler pages dev with
--service <BINDING_NAME>=<SCRIPT_NAME> where
SCRIPT_NAME indicates the name of the Worker. For example, if your Worker is called
my-worker, connect with this Worker by running it via
npx wrangler dev (in the Worker’s directory) alongside
npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --service MY_SERVICE=my-worker (in the Pages’ directory). Interact with this binding by using
context.env (for example,
context.env.MY_SERVICE).
Queue Producers
Queue Producers enable you to send messages into a Queue within your Pages Function. To add a Queue producer binding to your Pages Function:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Queue Producers bindings > Add binding.
- Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment.
- Give your binding a name under Variable name.
- Under Dataset, input your desired dataset. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments.
- Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.
Below is an example of how to use Queue Producers in your Function. In this example, the binding is named
MY_QUEUE:
export async function onRequest(context) {await context.env.MY_QUEUE.send({url: request.url,method: request.method,headers: Object.fromEntries(request.headers),});return new Response('Sent!');}
interface Env {MY_QUEUE: Queue<any>;}export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {await context.env.MY_QUEUE.send({url: request.url,method: request.method,headers: Object.fromEntries(request.headers),});return new Response('Sent!');}
Interact with your Queue Producer binding locally
At this time, Wrangler does not support interacting with Queue Producers during local development. We recommend testing on a preview branch instead.
Analytics Engine
The Analytics Engine binding enables you to write analytics within your Pages Function. To add a Analytics Engine binding to your Pages Function:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Analytics Engine bindings > Add binding.
- Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment.
- Give your binding a name under Variable name.
- Under Dataset, input your desired dataset. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments.
- Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.
Below is an example of how to use Analytics Engine in your Function. In this example, the binding is named
ANALYTICS_ENGINE:
export async function onRequest(context) {const url = new URL(context.request.url);context.env.ANALYTICS_ENGINE.writeDataPoint({indexes: [],blobs: [url.hostname, url.pathname],doubles: [],});return new Response('Logged analytic');}
interface Env {ANALYTICS_ENGINE: AnalyticsEngineDataset;}export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {const url = new URL(context.request.url);context.env.ANALYTICS_ENGINE.writeDataPoint({indexes: [],blobs: [url.hostname, url.pathname],doubles: [],});return new Response('Logged analytic');}
Interact with your Analytics Engine binding locally
At this time, Wrangler does not support interacting with Analytics Engine during local development. We recommend testing on a preview branch instead.
Environment variables
An environment variable is an injected value that can be accessed by your Functions. It is stored as plain text. Set your environment variables directly within the Cloudflare Pages dashboard for both your production and preview environments at runtime and build-time.
To add Pages project environment variables:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > Settings > Environment variables.
- Selecting Add variables under Production and/or Preview.
- After setting a variable name and value, select Save.
Below is an example of how to use environment variables in your Function. The environment variable in this example is
ENVIRONMENT:
export function onRequest(context) {if (context.env.ENVIRONMENT === 'development') {return new Response('This is a local environment!');} else {return new Response('This is a live environment');}}
interface Env {ENVIRONMENT: string;}export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {if (context.env.ENVIRONMENT === 'development') {return new Response('This is a local environment!');} else {return new Response('This is a live environment');}}
Interact with your environment variables locally
When developing locally, add environment variables by creating a
.dev.vars file in the root directory of your project. Then add the following code snippet to
.dev.vars:
`.dev.vars`
ENVIRONMENT=development
Secrets
Secrets are environment variables that are encrypted and not visible once set. They are used for storing sensitive information like API keys, and auth tokens.
To add secrets to your Pages project:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select your Pages project > select Settings > Environment variables.
- Selecting Add variables under Production and/or Preview.
- Select Encrypt to create your secret.
- Select Save.
You use secrets the same way as environment variables, see here for how to use them.
Interact with your secrets locally
When developing locally, add environment variables by creating a
.dev.vars file in the root directory of your project. Then add the following code snippet to
.dev.vars:
`.dev.vars`
API_KEY=1x0000000000000000000000000000000AA