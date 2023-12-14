Bindings

A binding enables your Pages Functions to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. Use bindings to integrate your Pages Functions with Cloudflare resources like KV, Durable Objects, R2, and D1. You can set bindings for both production and preview environments.

This guide will instruct you on configuring a binding for your Pages Function. You must already have a resource set up to continue. Local development uses local storage. It cannot access data stored on Cloudflare’s servers.

​​ KV namespaces

Workers KV is Cloudflare’s key-value storage solution. To bind your KV namespace to your Pages Function:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > KV namespace bindings > Add binding. Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment. Give your binding a name under Variable name. Under KV namespace, select your desired namespace. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments. Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.

Below is an example of how to use KV in your Function. Your KV binding is TODO_LIST :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

export async function onRequest ( context ) { const task = await context . env . TODO_LIST . get ( "Task:123" ) ; return new Response ( task ) ; }

interface Env { TODO_LIST : KVNamespace ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { const task = await context . env . TODO_LIST . get ( "Task:123" ) ; return new Response ( task ) ; }

​​ Interact with your KV namespaces locally

While developing locally, interact with your KV namespace by adding -k <BINDING_NAME> or --kv=<BINDING_NAME> to your run command. For example, if your namespace is bound to TODO_LIST , access the KV namespace in your local dev by running npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --kv=TODO_LIST . The data from this namespace can be accessed using context.env.TODO_LIST .

​​ Durable Object namespaces

Durable Objects (DO) are Cloudflare’s strongly consistent data store that power capabilities such as connecting WebSockets and handling state. To bind your DO namespace to your Pages Function:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Durable Object bindings > Add binding. Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment. Give your binding a name under Variable name. Under Durable Object namespace, select your desired namespace. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments. Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.

Below is an example of how to use Durable Objects in your Function. Your DO binding is DURABLE_OBJECT :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

export async function onRequestGet ( context ) { const id = context . env . DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId ( ) ; const stub = context . env . DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; return stub . fetch ( context . request ) ; }

interface Env { DURABLE_OBJECT : DurableObjectNamespace ; } export const onRequestGet : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { const id = context . env . DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId ( ) ; const stub = context . env . DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; return stub . fetch ( context . request ) ; }

​​ Interact with your Durable Object namespaces locally

While developing locally, to interact with a Durable Object namespace, run the Worker exporting the Durable object via wrangler dev and in parallel, run wrangler pages dev with --do <BINDING_NAME>=<CLASS_NAME>@<SCRIPT_NAME> where CLASS_NAME indicates the Durable Object class name and SCRIPT_NAME the name of your Worker. For example, if your Worker is called do-worker and it declares a Durable Object class called DurableObjectExample , access this Durable Object by running your do-worker via npx wrangler dev (in the Worker’s directory) alongside npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --do MY_DO=DurableObjectExample@do-worker (in the Pages’ directory). Interact with this binding by using context.env (for example, context.env.MY_DO ).

​​ R2 buckets

R2 is Cloudflare’s blob storage solution that allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data without the egress fees. To bind your R2 bucket to your Pages Function:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > R2 bucket bindings > Add binding. Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment. Give your binding a name under Variable name. Under R2 bucket, select your desired R2 bucket. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments. Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.

Below is an example of how to use R2 buckets in your Function. Your R2 binding is BUCKET :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

export async function onRequest ( context ) { const obj = await context . env . BUCKET . get ( 'some-key' ) ; if ( obj === null ) { return new Response ( 'Not found' , { status : 404 } ) ; } return new Response ( obj . body ) ; }

interface Env { BUCKET : R2Bucket ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { const obj = await context . env . BUCKET . get ( 'some-key' ) ; if ( obj === null ) { return new Response ( 'Not found' , { status : 404 } ) ; } return new Response ( obj . body ) ; }

​​ Interact with your R2 buckets locally

While developing locally, interact with an R2 bucket by adding --r2=<BINDING_NAME> to your run command. For example, if your bucket is bound to BUCKET , access this bucket in local dev by running npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --r2=BUCKET . Interact with this binding by using context.env (for example, context.env.BUCKET ).

​​ D1 databases

D1 is Cloudflare’s native serverless database. To bind your D1 database to your Pages Function:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > D1 database bindings > Add binding. Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment. Give your binding a name under Variable name. Under D1 database, select your desired D1 database. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments. Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.

Below is an example of how to use D1 databases in your Function. Your D1 binding is NORTHWIND_DB :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

export async function onRequest ( context ) { const ps = context . env . NORTHWIND_DB . prepare ( 'SELECT * from users' ) ; const data = await ps . first ( ) ; return Response . json ( data ) ; }

interface Env { NORTHWIND_DB : D1Database ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { const ps = context . env . NORTHWIND_DB . prepare ( 'SELECT * from users' ) ; const data = await ps . first ( ) ; return Response . json ( data ) ; }

​​ Interact with your D1 databases locally

While developing locally, interact with a D1 database by adding --d1=<BINDING_NAME> to your run command. By default, wrangler dev automatically persists data.

Specifically:

If your database is bound to NORTHWIND_DB , access this database in local development by running npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --d1=NORTHWIND_DB .

, access this database in local development by running . Interact with this binding by using context.env - for example, context.env.NORTHWIND_DB

Refer to the D1 client API documentation for the API methods available on your D1 binding.

​​ Workers AI

Workers AI allows you to run powerful AI models. To bind Workers AI to your Pages Function: While pages currently supports Workers AI bindings, they do not work in local dev mode. We’ll provide local dev support in the coming weeks, but recommend you use the REST API with Pages in the meantime

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Workers AI bindings > Add binding. Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment. Give your binding a name under Variable name. Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.

Install the Workers AI client library

Below is an example of how to use Workers AI in your Function. Your Workers AI binding is AI :



$ npm install @cloudflare/ai

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export async function onRequest ( context ) { const ai = new Ai ( context . env . AI ) ; const input = { prompt : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" } const answer = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , input ) ; return Response . json ( answer ) ; }

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' interface Env { AI : any ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { const ai = new Ai ( context . env . AI ) ; const input = { prompt : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" } const answer = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , input ) return Response . json ( answer ) ; }

​​ Service bindings

Service bindings enable you to call a Worker from within your Pages Function. To add a service binding to your Pages Function:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Service bindings > Add binding. Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment. Give your binding a name under Variable name. Under Service, select your desired Worker. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments. Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.

Below is an example of how to use service bindings in your Function. Your service binding is named SERVICE :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

export async function onRequestGet ( context ) { return context . env . SERVICE . fetch ( context . request ) ; }

interface Env { SERVICE : Fetcher ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { return context . env . SERVICE . fetch ( context . request ) ; }

​​ Interact with your service bindings locally

To interact with a service binding while developing locally, run the Worker you want to bind to via wrangler dev and in parallel, run wrangler pages dev with --service <BINDING_NAME>=<SCRIPT_NAME> where SCRIPT_NAME indicates the name of the Worker. For example, if your Worker is called my-worker , connect with this Worker by running it via npx wrangler dev (in the Worker’s directory) alongside npx wrangler pages dev <OUTPUT_DIR> --service MY_SERVICE=my-worker (in the Pages’ directory). Interact with this binding by using context.env (for example, context.env.MY_SERVICE ).

​​ Queue Producers

Queue Producers enable you to send messages into a Queue within your Pages Function. To add a Queue producer binding to your Pages Function:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Queue Producers bindings > Add binding. Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment. Give your binding a name under Variable name. Under Dataset, input your desired dataset. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments. Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.

Below is an example of how to use Queue Producers in your Function. In this example, the binding is named MY_QUEUE :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

export async function onRequest ( context ) { await context . env . MY_QUEUE . send ( { url : request . url , method : request . method , headers : Object . fromEntries ( request . headers ) , } ) ; return new Response ( 'Sent!' ) ; }

interface Env { MY_QUEUE : Queue < any > ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { await context . env . MY_QUEUE . send ( { url : request . url , method : request . method , headers : Object . fromEntries ( request . headers ) , } ) ; return new Response ( 'Sent!' ) ; }

​​ Interact with your Queue Producer binding locally

At this time, Wrangler does not support interacting with Queue Producers during local development. We recommend testing on a preview branch instead.

​​ Analytics Engine

The Analytics Engine binding enables you to write analytics within your Pages Function. To add a Analytics Engine binding to your Pages Function:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Functions > Analytics Engine bindings > Add binding. Choose whether you would like to set up the binding in your Production or Preview environment. Give your binding a name under Variable name. Under Dataset, input your desired dataset. You must repeat steps 5 and 6 for both the Production and Preview environments. Redeploy your project for the binding to take effect.

Below is an example of how to use Analytics Engine in your Function. In this example, the binding is named ANALYTICS_ENGINE :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

export async function onRequest ( context ) { const url = new URL ( context . request . url ) ; context . env . ANALYTICS_ENGINE . writeDataPoint ( { indexes : [ ] , blobs : [ url . hostname , url . pathname ] , doubles : [ ] , } ) ; return new Response ( 'Logged analytic' ) ; }

interface Env { ANALYTICS_ENGINE : AnalyticsEngineDataset ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { const url = new URL ( context . request . url ) ; context . env . ANALYTICS_ENGINE . writeDataPoint ( { indexes : [ ] , blobs : [ url . hostname , url . pathname ] , doubles : [ ] , } ) ; return new Response ( 'Logged analytic' ) ; }

​​ Interact with your Analytics Engine binding locally

At this time, Wrangler does not support interacting with Analytics Engine during local development. We recommend testing on a preview branch instead.

​​ Environment variables

An environment variable is an injected value that can be accessed by your Functions. It is stored as plain text. Set your environment variables directly within the Cloudflare Pages dashboard for both your production and preview environments at runtime and build-time.

To add Pages project environment variables:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > Settings > Environment variables. Selecting Add variables under Production and/or Preview. After setting a variable name and value, select Save.

Below is an example of how to use environment variables in your Function. The environment variable in this example is ENVIRONMENT :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript

export function onRequest ( context ) { if ( context . env . ENVIRONMENT === 'development' ) { return new Response ( 'This is a local environment!' ) ; } else { return new Response ( 'This is a live environment' ) ; } }

interface Env { ENVIRONMENT : string ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { if ( context . env . ENVIRONMENT === 'development' ) { return new Response ( 'This is a local environment!' ) ; } else { return new Response ( 'This is a live environment' ) ; } }

​​ Interact with your environment variables locally

When developing locally, add environment variables by creating a .dev.vars file in the root directory of your project. Then add the following code snippet to .dev.vars :

`.dev.vars` ENVIRONMENT=development

Secrets are environment variables that are encrypted and not visible once set. They are used for storing sensitive information like API keys, and auth tokens.

To add secrets to your Pages project:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project > select Settings > Environment variables. Selecting Add variables under Production and/or Preview. Select Encrypt to create your secret. Select Save.

You use secrets the same way as environment variables, see here for how to use them.

​​ Interact with your secrets locally

When developing locally, add environment variables by creating a .dev.vars file in the root directory of your project. Then add the following code snippet to .dev.vars :