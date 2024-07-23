Google AI Studio Beta

Google AI Studio External link icon Open external link helps you build quickly with Google Gemini models.

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio

​​ What you need

When making requests to Google AI Studio, you will need:

AI Gateway account ID

AI Gateway gateway name

Google AI Studio API key

Google AI Studio model name

​​ URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/ .

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/v1//models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource} .

Example fetch request curl "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_name}/google-ai-studio/v1/models/gemini-1.0-pro:generateContent" \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'x-goog-api-key: {google_studio_api_key}' \ --data '{ "contents": [ { "role":"user", "parts": [ {"text":"What is Cloudflare?"} ] } ] }'

If you are using the @google/generative-ai package, you can set your endpoint like this: