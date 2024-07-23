Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
Google AI Studio

Beta

Google AI Studio helps you build quickly with Google Gemini models.

​​ Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio

​​ What you need

When making requests to Google AI Studio, you will need:

  • AI Gateway account ID
  • AI Gateway gateway name
  • Google AI Studio API key
  • Google AI Studio model name

​​ URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/.

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/v1//models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}.

​​ Examples

​​ cURL

Example fetch request
curl "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_name}/google-ai-studio/v1/models/gemini-1.0-pro:generateContent" \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'x-goog-api-key: {google_studio_api_key}' \
 --data '{
      "contents": [
          {
            "role":"user",
            "parts": [
              {"text":"What is Cloudflare?"}
            ]
          }
        ]
      }'

​​ JavaScript

If you are using the @google/generative-ai package, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript example
import { GoogleGenerativeAI } from '@google/generative-ai';



const api_token = env.GOOGLE_AI_STUDIO_TOKEN;

const account_id = "";

const gateway_name = "";



const genAI = new GoogleGenerativeAI(api_token);

const model = genAI.getGenerativeModel(
  { model: 'gemini-1.5-flash' },
  { baseUrl: `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${account_id}/${gateway_name}/google-ai-studio` },

);



await model.generateContent(["What is Cloudflare?"]);