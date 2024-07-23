Google AI Studio
Beta
Google AI Studio helps you build quickly with Google Gemini models.
Endpoint
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio
What you need
When making requests to Google AI Studio, you will need:
- AI Gateway account ID
- AI Gateway gateway name
- Google AI Studio API key
- Google AI Studio model name
URL structure
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/.
Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example:
v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}
So your final URL will come together as:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/v1//models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}.
Examples
cURL
Example fetch request
curl "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_name}/google-ai-studio/v1/models/gemini-1.0-pro:generateContent" \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'x-goog-api-key: {google_studio_api_key}' \ --data '{ "contents": [ { "role":"user", "parts": [ {"text":"What is Cloudflare?"} ] } ] }'
JavaScript
If you are using the
@google/generative-ai package, you can set your endpoint like this:
JavaScript example
import { GoogleGenerativeAI } from '@google/generative-ai';
const api_token = env.GOOGLE_AI_STUDIO_TOKEN;
const account_id = "";
const gateway_name = "";
const genAI = new GoogleGenerativeAI(api_token);
const model = genAI.getGenerativeModel( { model: 'gemini-1.5-flash' }, { baseUrl: `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${account_id}/${gateway_name}/google-ai-studio` },
);
await model.generateContent(["What is Cloudflare?"]);