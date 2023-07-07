Enable Automatic Signed Exchange
Requirements
Before enabling Cloudflare Automatic Signed Exchange, refer to the following requirements:
- Read the SXGs caveats to check requirements regarding request and response headers.
- SXGs are available for zones with a Pro or higher plan. SXGs are also available for zones on a Free plan with an APO subscription.
- SXGs only work with zones that have their nameservers managed by Cloudflare. Refer to Change your nameservers to learn how to change your domain nameservers to Cloudflare. You will also have to confirm that Cloudflare is proxying your traffic.
- Zone certificates need to be managed by Cloudflare.
- Content needs to be cached for 120 seconds or longer, as Google checks this setting to generate an SXG. To ensure that content is cached for 120 seconds or more, go to the Cloudflare dashboard > select your account and domain > Caching > Configuration > Browser Cache TTL and check the period of time Cloudflare instructs a browser to cache files.
Enable SXGs
If your account satisfies all the requirements, follow the steps below to enable SXGs. Be aware that, currently, signed exchanges are only used on Chromium browsers on Android and desktop.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Speed > Optimization > Other.
- Scroll to Automatic Signed Exchanges (SXGs) and enable it.