Digital Ocean
Connect Hyperdrive to a Digital Ocean Postgres database instance.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Digital Ocean database instance.
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.
- Go to the DigitalOcean dashboard and select the database you wish to connect to.
- Go to the Overview tab.
- Under the Connection Details panel, select Public network.
- On the dropdown menu, select Connection string > show-password.
- Copy the connection string.
With the connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install Postgres.js ↗:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
