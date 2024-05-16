Brand Protection

​​ Types of queries

Domain search: allows you to search for domains that might be trying to impersonate your brand. Logo search: allows you to search for logos that might look and feel like your brand’s logo.

Brand Protection works with Cloudflare’s ANS (Alerts Notification Service) to provide configurable alerts when new domains are detected.

Any matches that are found during the new domain search are then inserted into an internal alerts table which triggers an alert for the user. This allows you to receive real-time notifications and take immediate action to investigate and potentially block any suspicious domains that may be attempting to impersonate your brand.