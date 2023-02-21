Pricing
Cloudflare Queues charges for the total number of operations against each of your queues during a given month.
- An operation is counted for each 64 KB of data that is written, read, or deleted.
- Messages larger than 64 KB are charged as if they were multiple messages: for example, a 65 KB message and a 127 KB message would both incur two operation charges when written, read, or deleted.
- A KB is defined as 1,000 bytes, and each message includes approximately 100 bytes of internal metadata.
- Operations are per message, not per batch. A batch of 10 messages (the default batch size), if processed, would incur 10x write, 10x read, and 10x delete operations: one for each message in the batch.
- There are no data transfer (egress) or throughput (bandwidth) charges.
|Free Tier
|Paid
|Standard operations
|1,000,000 operations / month
|$0.40 / million operations
In most cases, it takes 3 operations to deliver a message: 1 write, 1 read, and 1 delete. Therefore, you can use the following formula to estimate your monthly bill:
((Number of Messages * 3) - 1,000,000) / 1,000,000 * $0.40
Additionally:
- Each retry incurs a read operation. A batch of 10 messages that is retried would incur 10 operations for each retry.
- Messages that reach the maximum retries and that are written to a Dead Letter Queue incur a write operation for each 64 KB chunk. A message that was retried 3 times (the default), fails delivery on the fourth time and is written to a Dead Letter Queue would incur five (5) read operations.
- Messages that are written to a queue, but that reach the maximum persistence duration (or “expire”) before they are read, incur only a write and delete operation per 64 KB chunk.
Examples
If an application writes, reads and deletes (consumes) one million messages a day (in a 30 day month), and each message is less than 64 KB in size, the estimated bill for the month would be:
|Total Usage
|Free Usage
|Billed Usage
|Price
|Standard operations
|3 * 30 * 1,000,000
|1,000,000
|89,000,000
|$35.60
|(write, read, delete)
|TOTAL
|$35.60
An application that writes, reads and deletes (consumes) 100 million ~127 KB messages (each message counts as two 64 KB chunks) per month would have an estimated bill resembling the following:
|Total Usage
|Free Usage
|Billed Usage
|Price
|Standard operations
|2 * 3 * 100 * 1,000,000
|1,000,000
|599,000,000
|$239.60
|(2x ops for > 64KB messages)
|TOTAL
|$239.60