Pricing

Cloudflare Queues requires the Workers Paid plan to use, but does not increase your monthly subscription cost.

Cloudflare Queues charges for the total number of operations against each of your queues during a given month.

An operation is counted for each 64 KB of data that is written, read, or deleted.

Messages larger than 64 KB are charged as if they were multiple messages: for example, a 65 KB message and a 127 KB message would both incur two operation charges when written, read, or deleted.

A KB is defined as 1,000 bytes, and each message includes approximately 100 bytes of internal metadata.

Operations are per message, not per batch. A batch of 10 messages (the default batch size), if processed, would incur 10x write, 10x read, and 10x delete operations: one for each message in the batch.

There are no data transfer (egress) or throughput (bandwidth) charges.

Free Tier Paid Standard operations 1,000,000 operations / month $0.40 / million operations

In most cases, it takes 3 operations to deliver a message: 1 write, 1 read, and 1 delete. Therefore, you can use the following formula to estimate your monthly bill:

((Number of Messages * 3) - 1,000,000) / 1,000,000 * $0.40

Additionally:

Each retry incurs a read operation. A batch of 10 messages that is retried would incur 10 operations for each retry.

Messages that reach the maximum retries and that are written to a Dead Letter Queue incur a write operation for each 64 KB chunk. A message that was retried 3 times (the default), fails delivery on the fourth time and is written to a Dead Letter Queue would incur five (5) read operations.

Messages that are written to a queue, but that reach the maximum persistence duration (or "expire") before they are read, incur only a write and delete operation per 64 KB chunk.

If an application writes, reads and deletes (consumes) one million messages a day (in a 30 day month), and each message is less than 64 KB in size, the estimated bill for the month would be:

Total Usage Free Usage Billed Usage Price Standard operations 3 * 30 * 1,000,000 1,000,000 89,000,000 $35.60 (write, read, delete) TOTAL $35.60

An application that writes, reads and deletes (consumes) 100 million ~127 KB messages (each message counts as two 64 KB chunks) per month would have an estimated bill resembling the following: