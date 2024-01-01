Route /images to an S3 Bucket using Terraform

The following example defines a single Cloud Connector rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule routes requests to /images on your domain to an AWS S3 bucket.

resource "cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules" "serve_images_in_aws" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" rules { description = "Route images to AWS S3 bucket" enabled = true expression = "http.request.full_uri wildcard \" https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/images/* \" " provider = "aws_s3" parameters { host = "<BUCKET_NAME>.s3.amazonaws.com" } } }

