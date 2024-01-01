 Skip to content
Route /images to an S3 Bucket using Terraform

Route requests with a URI path starting with /images to a specific AWS S3 bucket with Cloud Connector using Terraform.

The following example defines a single Cloud Connector rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule routes requests to /images on your domain to an AWS S3 bucket.

resource "cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules" "serve_images_in_aws" {
  zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>"
  rules {
    description = "Route images to AWS S3 bucket"
    enabled     = true
    expression  = "http.request.full_uri wildcard \"https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/images/*\""
    provider    = "aws_s3"
    parameters {
      host = "<BUCKET_NAME>.s3.amazonaws.com"
    }
  }
}

Additional resources

For additional guidance on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the following resources:

