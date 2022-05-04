Configure Managed Transforms

​​ In the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Go to Rules > Transform Rules. Click Managed Transforms. In the pop-up dialog that appears, enable or disable the desired Managed Transforms by clicking the toggle next to each entry. Click Close.

​​ Via API

To enable a Managed Transform via API:

​​ 1. Get list of available Managed Transforms

The following request obtains a list of all Managed Transforms, organized by request or response, with information about their current status ( enabled field) and if you can update them ( available field):

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/managed_headers" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { "result" : { "managed_request_headers" : [ { "id" : "add_bot_protection_headers" , "enabled" : false , "available" : false } , { "id" : "add_visitor_location_headers" , "enabled" : false , "available" : true } , { "id" : "remove_visitor_ip_headers" , "enabled" : false , "available" : true } ] , "managed_response_headers" : [ { "id" : "remove_x-powered-by_header" , "enabled" : false , "available" : true } , { "id" : "add_security_headers" , "enabled" : false , "available" : true } ] } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ 2. Change the status of Managed Transforms

Add the Managed Transforms you wish to change to the request body, and update their status in the enabled field.

Make sure you include the Managed Transforms you are updating in the correct JSON object ( managed_request_headers or managed_response_headers ).

Request curl -X PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/managed_headers" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "managed_request_headers" : [ { "id" : "add_visitor_location_headers" , "enabled" : true } ] , "managed_response_headers" : [ { "id" : "remove_x-powered-by_header" , "enabled" : true } ] } '

The response will include all the available Managed Transforms and their new status after the update.