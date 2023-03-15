Delete objects

You can delete objects from your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Wrangler.

​​ Delete objects via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select R2. From the R2 page in the dashboard, locate and select your bucket. From your bucket’s page, locate the object you want to delete. You can select multiple objects to delete at one time. Select your objects and select Delete. Confirm your choice by selecting Delete.

​​ Delete objects via Wrangler

Deleting objects from a bucket is irreversible.

You can delete an object directly by calling delete against a {bucket}/{path/to/object} .

For example, to delete the object foo.png from bucket test-bucket :