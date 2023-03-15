Delete objects
You can delete objects from your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Wrangler.
Delete objects via the Cloudflare dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select R2.
- From the R2 page in the dashboard, locate and select your bucket.
- From your bucket’s page, locate the object you want to delete. You can select multiple objects to delete at one time.
- Select your objects and select Delete.
- Confirm your choice by selecting Delete.
Delete objects via Wrangler
You can delete an object directly by calling
delete against a
{bucket}/{path/to/object}.
For example, to delete the object
foo.png from bucket
test-bucket:
$ wrangler r2 object delete test-bucket/foo.png
Deleting object "foo.png" from bucket "test-bucket".Delete complete.