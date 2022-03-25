Enable Logpush to S3-compatible endpoints

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs to S3-compatible destinations via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API, including:

For more information about Logpush and the current production APIs, refer to Cloudflare Logpush documentation.

​​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

Enable Logpush to an S3-compatible destination via the dashboard.

To enable the Cloudflare Logpush service:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush. Go to Analytics > Logs. Click Connect a service. A modal window opens where you will need to complete several steps. Select the dataset you want to push to a storage service. Select the data fields to include in your logs. Add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush. Select S3-Compatible. Enter or select the following destination information: S3 Compatible Bucket Path

Bucket region

Access Key ID

Secret Access Key

Endpoint URL Click Validate access. Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.

Once connected, Cloudflare lists the S3-compatible destination as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.

​​ Manage via API

To set up S3-compatible endpoints:

Create a job with the appropriate endpoint URL and authentication parameters. Enable the job to begin pushing logs.

Note Unlike Logpush jobs to Amazon S3, there is no ownership challenge with S3-compatible APIs.

​​ 1. Create a job

To create a job, make a POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:

name (optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.

(optional) - Use your domain name as the job name. destination_conf - A log destination consisting of an endpoint name, bucket name, bucket path, region, access-key-id, and secret-access-key in the following string format: "s3://<BUCKET_NAME>/<BUCKET_PATH>?region=<REGION>&access-key-id=<ACCESS_KEY_ID>&secret-access-key=<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>&endpoint=<ENDPOINT_URL>"

Note <ENDPOINT_URL> is the URL without the bucket name or path. For example: endpoint=sfo2.digitaloceanspaces.com .

dataset - The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to Log fields for the full list of supported datasets.

- The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to for the full list of supported datasets. logpull_options (optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, refer to Logpush API options .

Example request using cURL:

curl -s -X POST \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs \ -d '{"name":"<DOMAIN_NAME>", "destination_conf":"s3://<BUCKET_NAME>/<BUCKET_PATH>?region=<REGION>&access-key-id=<ACCESS_KEY_ID>&secret-access-key=<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>&endpoint=<ENDPOINT_URL>", "logpull_options": "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=rfc3339", "dataset": "http_requests"}' | jq .

Response:

{ "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : 100 , "dataset" : "http_requests" , "enabled" : false , "name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" , "logpull_options" : "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=rfc3339" , "destination_conf" : "s3://<BUCKET_NAME>/<BUCKET_PATH>?region=<REGION>&access-key-id=<ACCESS_KEY_ID>&secret-access-key=<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>&endpoint=<ENDPOINT_URL>" , "last_complete" : null , "last_error" : null , "error_message" : null } , "success" : true }

To enable a job, make a PUT request to the Logpush jobs endpoint. You will use the job ID returned from the previous step in the URL, and send {"enabled": true} in the request body.

Example request using cURL:

curl -s -X PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs/100 -d '{"enabled":true}' | jq .

Response: