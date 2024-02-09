Deploy a static Next.js site

Do not use this guide unless you have a specific use case for static exports. Cloudflare recommends using the Deploy a Next.js site guide.

Next.js External link icon Open external link is an open-source React framework for creating websites and applications. In this guide, you will create a new Next.js application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

This guide will instruct you how to deploy a static site Next.js project with static exports External link icon Open external link .

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Select your Next.js project

If you already have a Next.js project that you wish to deploy, ensure that it is configured for static exports External link icon Open external link , change to its directory, and proceed to the next step. Otherwise, use create-next-app to create a new Next.js project.

$ npx create-next-app --example with-static-export my-app

After creating your project, a new my-app directory will be generated using the official with-static-export External link icon Open external link example as a template. Change to this directory to continue.

$ cd my-app

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<GH_USERNAME>/<REPOSITORY_NAME>.git $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploy your application to Cloudflare Pages

To deploy your site to Pages:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, select Next.js (Static HTML Export) as your Framework preset. Your selection will provide the following information.

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npx next build Build directory out

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. Cloudflare Pages will install next , your project dependencies, and build your site before deploying it.

​​ Preview your site

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev .

Every time you commit new code to your Next.js site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.