React Router (formerly Remix)

Start from CLI: Scaffold a full-stack app with React Router v7 and the Cloudflare Vite plugin for lightning-fast development.

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-react-router-app --framework=react-router

Or just deploy: Create a full-stack app using React Router v7, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.

Deploy to Workers

What is React Router?

React Router v7 is a full-stack React framework for building web applications. It combines with the Cloudflare Vite plugin to provide a first-class experience for developing, building and deploying your apps on Cloudflare.

Creating a full-stack React Router app

  1. Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3)

    Terminal window
    How is this project set up?

    Below is a simplified file tree of the project.

    • Directorymy-react-router-app
      • Directoryapp
        • Directoryroutes
          • ...
        • entry.server.ts
        • root.tsx
        • routes.ts
      • Directoryworkers
        • app.ts
      • react-router.config.ts
      • vite.config.ts
      • wrangler.jsonc

    react-router.config.ts is your React Router config file. In this file:

    • ssr is set to true, meaning that your application will use server-side rendering.
    • future.unstable_viteEnvironmentApi is set to true to enable compatibility with the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

    vite.config.ts is your Vite config file. The React Router and Cloudflare plugins are included in the plugins array. The Cloudflare Vite plugin runs your server code in the Workers runtime, ensuring your local development environment is as close to production as possible.

    wrangler.jsonc is your Worker config file. In this file:

    • main points to ./workers/app.ts. This is the entry file for your Worker. The default export includes a fetch handler, which delegates the request to React Router.
    • If you want to add bindings to resources on Cloudflare's developer platform, you configure them here.

  2. Develop locally

    After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server.

    Terminal window
    npm run dev

    What's happening in local development?

    This project uses React Router in combination with the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This means that your application runs in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, just like in production, and enables access to local emulations of bindings.

  3. Deploy your project

    Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own Workers Builds.

    The following command will build and deploy your project. If you are using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.

    Terminal window
    npm run deploy

Use bindings with React Router

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.

Once you have configured the bindings in the Wrangler configuration file, they are then available within context.cloudflare in your loader or action functions:

app/routes/home.tsx
export function loader({ context }: Route.LoaderArgs) {
  return { message: context.cloudflare.env.VALUE_FROM_CLOUDFLARE };
}


export default function Home({ loaderData }: Route.ComponentProps) {
  return <Welcome message={loaderData.message} />;
}

As you have direct access to your Worker entry file (workers/app.ts), you can also add additional exports such as Durable Objects and Workflows

Example: Using Workflows

Here is an example of how to set up a simple Workflow in your Worker entry file.

workers/app.ts
import { createRequestHandler } from "react-router";
import { WorkflowEntrypoint, WorkflowStep, WorkflowEvent } from 'cloudflare:workers';


declare global {
  interface CloudflareEnvironment extends Env {}
}


type Env = {
  MY_WORKFLOW: Workflow;
};


export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint<Env> {
  override async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    await step.do("first step", async () => {
      return { output: "First step result" };
    });


    await step.sleep("sleep", "1 second");


    await step.do("second step", async () => {
      return { output: "Second step result" };
    });


    return "Workflow output";
  }
}


const requestHandler = createRequestHandler(
  () => import("virtual:react-router/server-build"),
  import.meta.env.MODE
);


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    return requestHandler(request, {
      cloudflare: { env, ctx },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<CloudflareEnvironment>;

Configure it in your Wrangler configuration file:

{
  "workflows": [
    {
      "name": "my-workflow",
      "binding": "MY_WORKFLOW",
      "class_name": "MyWorkflow"
    }
  ]
}

And then use it in your application:

app/routes/home.tsx
export function action({ context }: Route.LoaderArgs) {
  const instance = await env.MY_WORKFLOW.create({ params: { "hello": "world" })
  return { id: instance.id, details: instance.status() };
}

