React Router (formerly Remix)
Start from CLI: Scaffold a full-stack app with React Router v7 ↗ and the Cloudflare Vite plugin for lightning-fast development.
Or just deploy: Create a full-stack app using React Router v7, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.
React Router v7 ↗ is a full-stack React framework for building web applications. It combines with the Cloudflare Vite plugin to provide a first-class experience for developing, building and deploying your apps on Cloudflare.
-
Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3)
How is this project set up?
Below is a simplified file tree of the project.
Directorymy-react-router-app
Directoryapp
Directoryroutes
- ...
- entry.server.ts
- root.tsx
- routes.ts
Directoryworkers
- app.ts
- react-router.config.ts
- vite.config.ts
- wrangler.jsonc
react-router.config.tsis your React Router config file ↗. In this file:
ssris set to
true, meaning that your application will use server-side rendering.
future.unstable_viteEnvironmentApiis set to
trueto enable compatibility with the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
vite.config.tsis your Vite config file ↗. The React Router and Cloudflare plugins are included in the
pluginsarray. The Cloudflare Vite plugin runs your server code in the Workers runtime, ensuring your local development environment is as close to production as possible.
wrangler.jsoncis your Worker config file. In this file:
mainpoints to
./workers/app.ts. This is the entry file for your Worker. The default export includes a
fetchhandler, which delegates the request to React Router.
- If you want to add bindings to resources on Cloudflare's developer platform, you configure them here.
-
Develop locally
After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server.
What's happening in local development?
This project uses React Router in combination with the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This means that your application runs in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, just like in production, and enables access to local emulations of bindings.
-
Deploy your project
Your project can be deployed to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a Custom Domain from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own Workers Builds.
The following command will build and deploy your project. If you are using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.
With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.
Once you have configured the bindings in the Wrangler configuration file, they are then available within
context.cloudflare in your loader or action functions:
As you have direct access to your Worker entry file (
workers/app.ts), you can also add additional exports such as Durable Objects and Workflows
Example: Using Workflows
Here is an example of how to set up a simple Workflow in your Worker entry file.
Configure it in your Wrangler configuration file:
And then use it in your application:
With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-