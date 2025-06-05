React Router (formerly Remix)

Start from CLI: Scaffold a full-stack app with React Router v7 ↗ and the Cloudflare Vite plugin for lightning-fast development.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-react-router-app --framework=react-router Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-react-router-app --framework=react-router Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-react-router-app --framework=react-router

Or just deploy: Create a full-stack app using React Router v7, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.

What is React Router?

React Router v7 ↗ is a full-stack React framework for building web applications. It combines with the Cloudflare Vite plugin to provide a first-class experience for developing, building and deploying your apps on Cloudflare.

Creating a full-stack React Router app

Use bindings with React Router

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.

Once you have configured the bindings in the Wrangler configuration file, they are then available within context.cloudflare in your loader or action functions:

app/routes/home.tsx export function loader ({ context } : Route . LoaderArgs ) { return { message : context . cloudflare . env . VALUE_FROM_CLOUDFLARE }; } export default function Home ({ loaderData } : Route . ComponentProps ) { return < Welcome message = { loaderData . message } /> ; }

As you have direct access to your Worker entry file ( workers/app.ts ), you can also add additional exports such as Durable Objects and Workflows

Example: Using Workflows Here is an example of how to set up a simple Workflow in your Worker entry file. workers/app.ts import { createRequestHandler } from "react-router" ; import { WorkflowEntrypoint , WorkflowStep , WorkflowEvent } from 'cloudflare:workers' ; declare global { interface CloudflareEnvironment extends Env {} } type Env = { MY_WORKFLOW : Workflow ; }; export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint < Env > { override async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < Params >, step : WorkflowStep ) { await step . do ( "first step" , async () => { return { output : "First step result" }; } ) ; await step . sleep ( "sleep" , "1 second" ) ; await step . do ( "second step" , async () => { return { output : "Second step result" }; } ) ; return "Workflow output" ; } } const requestHandler = createRequestHandler ( () => import ( "virtual:react-router/server-build" ) , import . meta . env . MODE ) ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return requestHandler ( request , { cloudflare : { env , ctx }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < CloudflareEnvironment >; Configure it in your Wrangler configuration file: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " workflows " : [ { " name " : "my-workflow" , " binding " : "MY_WORKFLOW" , " class_name " : "MyWorkflow" } ] } [[ workflows ]] name = "my-workflow" binding = "MY_WORKFLOW" class_name = "MyWorkflow" And then use it in your application: app/routes/home.tsx export function action ({ context } : Route . LoaderArgs ) { const instance = await env . MY_WORKFLOW . create ( { params : { "hello" : "world" } ) return { id : instance . id , details : instance . status () } ; }

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.