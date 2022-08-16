Domain joined

The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.

​​ Enable the Domain Joined check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Domain Joined. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Enter the domain you want to check for, such as example.com . Select Save.

Next, verify that the Domain Joined check is returning the expected results.