Domain joined

Feature availability
Operating SystemsWARP mode requiredZero Trust plans
WindowsWARP with GatewayAll plans

The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.

​​ Enable the Domain Joined check

  1. In the Zero Trust Dashboard, go to Settings > WARP Client.
  2. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
  3. Select Domain Joined.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the check.
  5. Select your operating system.
  6. Enter the domain you want to check for, such as example.com.
  7. Select Save.

Next, verify that the Domain Joined check is returning the expected results.

​​ Validate the domain value on your Windows device

  1. Open a Powershell window.
  2. Run the (Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem).Domain command to determine the value of your domain.
    (Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem).Domain