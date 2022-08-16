Domain joined
Feature availability
|Operating Systems
|WARP mode required
|Zero Trust plans
|Windows
|WARP with Gateway
|All plans
The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.
Enable the Domain Joined check
- In the Zero Trust Dashboard, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
- Select Domain Joined.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Select your operating system.
- Enter the domain you want to check for, such as
example.com.
- Select Save.
Next, verify that the Domain Joined check is returning the expected results.
Validate the domain value on your Windows device
- Open a Powershell window.
- Run the
(Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem).Domain command to determine the value of your domain.