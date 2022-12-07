Get tenant details

A Tenant Admin’s unit and membership details will be used for access of resources and all Tenant operations on the API. The unit ID ( unit_tag ), for example, can be used to create an account on a specific unit.

This is especially useful when a Tenant Admin has multiple units and wants to create an account on a specific unit. All accounts created are associated with the units, each of which can have one or more memberships.

To retreive tenant details, send a GET request to the /user/tenants endpoint:

Request curl -X GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/tenants' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \ -H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \