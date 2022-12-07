Get tenant details
A Tenant Admin’s unit and membership details will be used for access of resources and all Tenant operations on the API. The unit ID (
unit_tag), for example, can be used to create an account on a specific unit.
This is especially useful when a Tenant Admin has multiple units and wants to create an account on a specific unit. All accounts created are associated with the units, each of which can have one or more memberships.
To retreive tenant details, send a
GET request to the
/user/tenants endpoint:
Request
curl -X GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/tenants' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \
-H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \
A successful request will return an HTTP status of
200 and a response body containing tenant information, unit information, memberships, and tenant entitlements for all tenants administered by the user.