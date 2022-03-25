Deploying your site

Cloudflare supports deploying any static HTML website to Cloudflare Pages. If you manage your website without using a framework or static site generator, or if your framework is not listed in Framework guides , you can still deploy it using this guide.

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

​​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command (optional) yourbuildcommand Build output directory yourbuilddir

Unlike many of the framework guides, the build command and build directory for your site are going to be completely custom. If you do not need a build step, leave the Build command field empty and specify a Build output directory. The build output directory is where your application’s content lives.

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. Your custom build command (if provided) will run, and Pages will deploy your static site. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide .

After you have deployed your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

​​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your site on Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides .