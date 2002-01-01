Setup Fullstack Authentication with Next.js, Auth.js, and Cloudflare D1

In this tutorial, you will build a Next.js app with authentication powered by Auth.js, Resend, and Cloudflare D1.

Before continuing, make sure you have a Cloudflare account and have installed and authenticated Wrangler ↗. Some experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript/TypeScript is helpful but not required. In this tutorial, you will learn:

How to create a Next.js application and run it on Cloudflare Workers

How to bind a Cloudflare D1 database to your Next.js app and use it to store authentication data

How to use Auth.js to add serverless fullstack authentication to your Next.js app

You can find the finished code for this project on GitHub ↗.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create a Next.js app using Workers

From within the repository or directory where you want to create your project run:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- auth-js-d1-example --framework=next --experimental Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest auth-js-d1-example --framework=next --experimental Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest auth-js-d1-example --framework=next --experimental

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Framework Starter .

. For Which development framework do you want to use?, choose Next.js .

. Complete the framework's own CLI wizard.

For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

This will create a new Next.js project using OpenNext ↗ that will run in a Worker using Workers Static Assets.

Before we get started, open your project's tsconfig.json file and add the following to the compilerOptions object to allow for top level await needed to let our application get the Cloudflare context:

tsconfig.json { " compilerOptions " : { " target " : "ES2022" , } }

Throughout this tutorial, we'll add several values to Cloudflare Secrets. For local development, add those same values to a file in the top level of your project called .dev.vars and make sure it is not committed into version control. This will let you work with Secret values locally. Go ahead and copy and paste the following into .dev.vars for now and replace the values as we go.

.dev.vars AUTH_SECRET = "<replace-me>" AUTH_RESEND_KEY = "<replace-me>" AUTH_EMAIL_FROM = "onboarding@resend.dev" AUTH_URL = "http://localhost:8787/"

Manually set URL Within the Workers environment, the AUTH_URL doesn't always get picked up automatically by Auth.js, hence why we're specifying it manually here (we'll need to do the same for prod later).

2. Install Auth.js

Following the installation instructions ↗ from Auth.js, begin by installing Auth.js:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm i next-auth@beta Terminal window pnpm add next-auth@beta Terminal window yarn add next-auth@beta

Now run the following to generate an AUTH_SECRET :

Terminal window npx auth secret

Now, deviating from the standard Auth.js setup, locate your generated secret (likely in a file named .env.local ) and add the secret to your Workers application by running the following and completing the steps to add a secret's value that we just generated:

Terminal window npx wrangler secret put AUTH_SECRET

After adding the secret, update your .dev.vars file to include an AUTH_SECRET value (this secret should be different from the one you generated earlier for security purposes):

.dev.vars # ... AUTH_SECRET = "<replace-me>" # ...

Next, go into the newly generated env.d.ts file and add the following to the CloudflareEnv interface:

env.d.ts interface CloudflareEnv { AUTH_SECRET : string ; }

3. Install Cloudflare D1 Adapter

Now, install the Auth.js D1 adapter by running:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm i @auth/d1-adapter Terminal window pnpm add @auth/d1-adapter Terminal window yarn add @auth/d1-adapter

Create a D1 database using the following command:

Create D1 database npx wrangler d1 create auth-js-d1-example-db

When finished you should see instructions to add the database binding to your wrangler.toml . Example binding:

wrangler.toml [[ d1_databases ]] binding = "DB" database_name = "auth-js-d1-example-db" database_id = "<unique-ID-for-your-database>"

Now, within your env.d.ts , add your D1 binding, like:

env.d.ts interface CloudflareEnv { DB : D1Database ; AUTH_SECRET : string ; }

4. Configure Credentials Provider

Auth.js provides integrations for many different credential providers ↗ such as Google, GitHub, etc. For this tutorial we're going to use Resend for magic links ↗. You should have already created a Resend account and have an API key ↗.

Using either a Resend verified domain email address ↗ or onboarding@resend.dev , add a new Secret to your Worker containing the email your magic links will come from:

Add Resend email to secrets npx wrangler secret put AUTH_EMAIL_FROM

Next, ensure the AUTH_EMAIL_FROM environment variable is updated in your .dev.vars file with the email you just added as a secret:

.dev.vars # ... AUTH_EMAIL_FROM = "onboarding@resend.dev" # ...

Now create a Resend API key ↗ with Sending access and add it to your Worker's Secrets:

Add Resend API key to secrets npx wrangler secret put AUTH_RESEND_KEY

As with previous secrets, update your .dev.vars file with the new secret value for AUTH_RESEND_KEY to use in local development:

.dev.vars # ... AUTH_RESEND_KEY = "<replace-me>" # ...

After adding both of those Secrets, your env.d.ts should now include the following:

env.d.ts interface CloudflareEnv { DB : D1Database ; AUTH_SECRET : string ; AUTH_RESEND_KEY : string ; AUTH_EMAIL_FROM : string ; }

Credential providers and database adapters are provided to Auth.js through a configuration file called auth.ts . Create a file within your src/app/ directory called auth.ts with the following contents:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/app/auth.js import NextAuth from "next-auth" ; import { NextAuthResult } from "next-auth" ; import { D1Adapter } from "@auth/d1-adapter" ; import Resend from "next-auth/providers/resend" ; import { getCloudflareContext } from "@opennextjs/cloudflare" ; const authResult = async () => { return NextAuth ( { providers : [ Resend ( { apiKey : ( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . AUTH_RESEND_KEY , from : ( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . AUTH_EMAIL_FROM , } ) , ] , adapter : D1Adapter (( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . DB ) , } ) ; }; export const { handlers , signIn , signOut , auth } = await authResult () ; src/app/auth.ts import NextAuth from "next-auth" ; import { NextAuthResult } from "next-auth" ; import { D1Adapter } from "@auth/d1-adapter" ; import Resend from "next-auth/providers/resend" ; import { getCloudflareContext } from "@opennextjs/cloudflare" ; const authResult = async () : Promise < NextAuthResult > => { return NextAuth ( { providers : [ Resend ( { apiKey : ( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . AUTH_RESEND_KEY , from : ( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . AUTH_EMAIL_FROM , } ) , ] , adapter : D1Adapter (( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . DB ) , } ) ; }; export const { handlers , signIn , signOut , auth } = await authResult () ;

Now, lets add the route handler and middleware used to authenticate and persist sessions.

Create a new directory structure and route handler within src/app/api/auth/[...nextauth] called route.ts . The file should contain:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/app/api/auth/[...nextauth]/route.js import { handlers } from "../../../auth" ; export const { GET , POST } = handlers ; src/app/api/auth/[...nextauth]/route.ts import { handlers } from "../../../auth" ; export const { GET , POST } = handlers ;

Now, within the src/ directory, create a middleware.ts file to persist session data containing the following:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/middleware.js export { auth as middleware } from "./app/auth" ; src/middleware.ts export { auth as middleware } from "./app/auth" ;

5. Create Database Tables

The D1 adapter requires that tables be created within your database. It recommends ↗ using the exported up() method to complete this. Within src/app/api/ create a directory called setup containing a file called route.ts . Within this route handler, add the following code:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/app/api/setup/route.js import { up } from "@auth/d1-adapter" ; import { getCloudflareContext } from "@opennextjs/cloudflare" ; export async function GET ( request ) { try { await up (( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . DB ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e . cause . message , e . message ) ; } return new Response ( "Migration completed" ) ; } src/app/api/setup/route.ts import type { NextRequest } from 'next/server' ; import { up } from "@auth/d1-adapter" ; import { getCloudflareContext } from "@opennextjs/cloudflare" ; export async function GET ( request : NextRequest ) { try { await up (( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . DB ) } catch ( e : any ) { console . log ( e . cause . message , e . message ) } return new Response ( 'Migration completed' ) ; }

You'll need to run this once on your production database to create the necessary tables. If you're following along with this tutorial, we'll run it together in a few steps.

Clean up Running this multiple times won't hurt anything since the tables are only created if they do not already exist, but it's a good idea to remove this route from your production code once you've run it since you won't need it anymore.

Before we go further, make sure you've created all of the necessary files:

Directory src/ Directory app/ Directory api/ Directory auth/ Directory [...nextauth]/ route.ts Directory setup/ route.ts auth.ts page.ts middleware.ts

env.d.ts

wrangler.toml

6. Build Sign-in Interface

We've completed the backend steps for our application. Now, we need a way to sign in. First, let's install shadcn ↗:

Install shadcn npx shadcn@latest init -d

Next, run the following to add a few components:

Add components npx shadcn@latest add button input card avatar label

To make it easy, we've provided a basic sign-in interface for you below that you can copy into your app. You will likely want to customize this to fit your needs, but for now, this will let you sign in, see your account details, and update your user's name.

Replace the contents of page.ts from within the app/ directory with the following:

src/app/page.ts import { redirect } from 'next/navigation' ; import { signIn , signOut , auth } from './auth' ; import { updateRecord } from '@auth/d1-adapter' ; import { getCloudflareContext } from '@opennextjs/cloudflare' ; import { Button } from '@/components/ui/button' ; import { Input } from '@/components/ui/input' ; import { Card , CardContent , CardDescription , CardHeader , CardTitle , CardFooter } from '@/components/ui/card' ; import { Avatar , AvatarFallback , AvatarImage } from '@/components/ui/avatar' ; import { Label } from '@/components/ui/label' ; async function updateName ( formData : FormData ) : Promise < void > { 'use server' ; const session = await auth () ; if ( ! session ?. user ?. id ) { return ; } const name = formData . get ( 'name' ) as string ; if ( ! name ) { return ; } const query = `UPDATE users SET name = $1 WHERE id = $2` ; await updateRecord (( await getCloudflareContext ()) . env . DB , query , [ name , session . user . id ]) ; redirect ( '/' ) ; } export default async function Home () { const session = await auth () ; return ( < main className = "flex items-center justify-center min-h-screen bg-background" > < Card className = "w-full max-w-md" > < CardHeader className = "space-y-1" > < CardTitle className = "text-2xl font-bold text-center" > { session ? 'User Profile' : 'Login' } </ CardTitle > < CardDescription className = "text-center" > { session ? 'Manage your account' : 'Welcome to the auth-js-d1-example demo' } </ CardDescription > </ CardHeader > < CardContent > { session ? ( < div className = "space-y-4" > < div className = "flex items-center space-x-4" > < Avatar > < AvatarImage src = { session.user?.image || '' } alt = { session.user?.name || '' } /> < AvatarFallback > { session . user ?. name ?.[0] || ' U ' } </ AvatarFallback > </ Avatar > < div > < p className = "font-medium" > { session.user?.name || 'No name set' } </ p > < p className = "text-sm text-muted-foreground" > { session.user?. email } </ p > </ div > </ div > < div > < p className = "text-sm font-medium" > User ID : { session.user?. id } </ p > </ div > < form action = { updateName } className = "space-y-2" > < Label htmlFor = "name" > Update Name </ Label > < Input id = "name" name = "name" placeholder = "Enter new name" /> < Button type = "submit" className = "w-full" > Update Name </ Button > </ form > </ div > ) : ( < form action = { async ( formData ) => { 'use server' ; await signIn ( 'resend' , { email : formData . get ( 'email' ) as string }); }} className = "space-y-4" > < div className = "space-y-2" > < Input type = "email" name = "email" placeholder = "Email" autoCapitalize = "none" autoComplete = "email" autoCorrect = "off" required /> </ div > < Button className = "w-full" type = "submit" > Sign in with Resend </ Button > </ form > ) } </ CardContent > { session && ( < CardFooter > < form action = { async () => { 'use server' ; await signOut (); Response . redirect ( '/' ) ; }} > < Button type = "submit" variant = "outline" className = "w-full" > Sign out </ Button > </ form > </ CardFooter > ) } </ Card > </ main > ) ; }

7. Preview and Deploy

Now, it's time to preview our app. Run the following to preview your application:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm run preview Terminal window pnpm run preview Terminal window yarn run preview

Windows support OpenNext has limited Windows support ↗ and recommends using WSL2 if developing on Windows.

You should see our login form. But wait, we're not done yet. Remember to create your database tables by visiting /api/setup . You should see Migration completed . This means your database is ready to go.

Navigate back to your application's homepage. Enter your email and sign in (use the same email as your Resend account if you used the onboarding@resend.dev address). You should receive an email in your inbox (check spam). Follow the link to sign in. If everything is configured correctly, you should now see a basic user profile letting your update your name and sign out.

Now let's deploy our application to production. From within the project's directory run:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy

This will build and deploy your application as a Worker. Note that you may need to select which account you want to deploy your Worker to. After your app is deployed, Wrangler should give you the URL on which it was deployed. It might look something like this: https://auth-js-d1-example.example.workers.dev . Add your URL to your Worker using:

Add URL to secrets npx wrangler secret put AUTH_URL

After the changes are deployed, you should now be able to access and try out your new application.

You have successfully created, configured, and deployed a fullstack Next.js application with authentication powered by Auth.js, Resend, and Cloudflare D1.

