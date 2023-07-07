Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Mirage

Cloudflare Mirage accelerates image loading on your domain.

It does this by:

  • Automatically resizing images using JavaScript (by analyzing visitor connection and device type).
  • Virtualizing images, so visitors on poor connections get a smaller version at a lower resolution until they can access a higher bandwidth connection.
  • Streamlining image requests, so visitors can see optimized images immediately.
  • Acting as a lazy loader, turning all images into load on demand.

​​ Availability

FreeProBusinessEnterprise

NoYesYesYes

​​ Image formats compatible with Mirage

Mirage will work with the following image formats:

  • .jpg
  • .jpeg
  • .png
  • .gif
  • .img

​​ Enable Mirage

To enable Mirage image optimization for your entire domain:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account and zone.
  3. Go to Speed > Optimization > Image Optimization.
  4. For Mirage, switch the toggle to On.

​​ Test Mirage

Mirage’s features for Mobile Browser optimization are triggered based on high latency and poor network connections. You can test Mirage by making a request to your domain using a mobile  user-agent string and one of the following flags with your domain in your mobile browser:

EXAMPLE.COM/?forcepreload

To run the pre-loader only and serve degraded images on the page enter:

EXAMPLE.COM/?forcepreloadonly

Here is an example where Mirage 2 is triggered by a ?forcepreloadonly flag. The notable image degradation is a sign that Mirage is working:

