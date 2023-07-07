Cloudflare Mirage

Cloudflare Mirage accelerates image loading on your domain.

It does this by:

Automatically resizing images using JavaScript (by analyzing visitor connection and device type).

Virtualizing images, so visitors on poor connections get a smaller version at a lower resolution until they can access a higher bandwidth connection.

Streamlining image requests, so visitors can see optimized images immediately.

Acting as a lazy loader, turning all images into load on demand.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability No Yes Yes Yes

​​ Image formats compatible with Mirage

Mirage will work with the following image formats:

.jpg

.jpeg

.png

.gif

.img

​​ Enable Mirage

If you send a CSP (content security policy) header that restricts where scripts can be loaded, you will need to ensure ajax.cloudflare.com is enabled. For example, to allow scripts from your own domain and ajax.cloudflare.com enter the following: script-src 'self' ajax.cloudflare.com;

To enable Mirage image optimization for your entire domain:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Speed > Optimization > Image Optimization. For Mirage, switch the toggle to On.

To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a Configuration Rule .

​​ Test Mirage

Mirage’s features for Mobile Browser optimization are triggered based on high latency and poor network connections. You can test Mirage by making a request to your domain using a mobile user-agent string External link icon Open external link and one of the following flags with your domain in your mobile browser:

EXAMPLE.COM/?forcepreload

To run the pre-loader only and serve degraded images on the page enter:

EXAMPLE.COM/?forcepreloadonly