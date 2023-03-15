Configure
aws-sdk-net for R2
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
This example uses version 3 of the aws-sdk-net package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your
S3 service client:
Client setup
In this example, you will pass credentials explicitly to the
IAmazonS3 initialization. If you wish, use a shared AWS credentials file or the SDK store in-line with other AWS SDKs. Refer to Configure AWS credentials for more details.
private static IAmazonS3 s3Client;
public static void Main(string[] args){ var accessKey = "<ACCESS_KEY>"; var secretKey = "<SECRET_KEY>"; var credentials = new BasicAWSCredentials(accessKey, secretKey); s3Client = new AmazonS3Client(credentials, new AmazonS3Config { ServiceURL = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com", });}
List buckets and objects
The ListBucketsAsync and ListObjectsAsync methods can be used to list buckets under your account and the contents of those buckets respectively.
static async Task ListBuckets(){ var response = await s3Client.ListBucketsAsync();
foreach (var s3Bucket in response.Buckets) { Console.WriteLine("{0}", s3Bucket.BucketName); }}// sdk-example// my-bucket-name
static async Task ListObjectsV2(){ var request = new ListObjectsV2Request { BucketName = "sdk-example" }; var response = await s3Client.ListObjectsV2Async(request);
foreach (var s3Object in response.S3Objects) { Console.WriteLine("{0}", s3Object.Key); }}// dog.png// cat.png
Upload and retrieve objects
The PutObjectAsync and GetObjectAsync methods can be used to upload objects and download objects from an R2 bucket respectively.
static async Task PutObject(){ var request = new PutObjectRequest { FilePath = @"/path/file.txt", BucketName = "sdk-example", DisablePayloadSigning = true }; var response = await s3Client.PutObjectAsync(request); Console.WriteLine("ETag: {0}", response.ETag);}// ETag: "186a71ee365d9686c3b98b6976e1f196"
static async Task GetObject(){ var bucket = "sdk-example"; var key = "file.txt" var response = await s3Client.GetObjectAsync(bucket, key);
Console.WriteLine("ETag: {0}", response.ETag);}// ETag: "186a71ee365d9686c3b98b6976e1f196"
Generate presigned URLs
The GetPreSignedURL method allows you to sign ahead of time, giving temporary access to a specific operation. In this case, presigning a
PutObject request for
sdk-example/file.txt.
static string? GeneratePresignedUrl(){ AWSConfigsS3.UseSignatureVersion4 = true; var presign = new GetPreSignedUrlRequest { BucketName = "sdk-example", Key = "file.txt", Verb = HttpVerb.GET, Expires = DateTime.Now.AddDays(7), }; var presignedUrl = s3Client.GetPreSignedURL(presign); Console.WriteLine(presignedUrl); return presignedUrl;}// URL: https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/sdk-example/file.txt?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>