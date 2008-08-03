Understand the Cloudflare WARP basics

Chapters
Related content
Explore the following resources on WARP, device profiles, operating modes, and split tunneling:
In this episode, we explain the core features of the Cloudflare WARP client and how to troubleshoot common issues. After watching, you will have an understanding of the GUI, the differences between the consumer and corporate WARP, device profiles, the various operating modes of WARP, split tunneling and more.
Chapters
Related content
Explore the following resources on WARP, device profiles, operating modes, and split tunneling: