Create a test policy
1 min read
To ensure a smooth deployment, we recommend testing a simple policy before deploying DNS filtering to your organization.
Test a policy in the browser
- Go to Gateway > Firewall policies.
- Create a policy to block all security categories:
Selector Operator Value Action Security categories in
All security risks
Block
- In the browser, go to
malware.testcategory.com. You should see a generic Gateway block page.
- In Logs > Gateway > DNS, verify that you see the blocked domain.
You have now validated DNS filtering!