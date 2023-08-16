Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Project Cybersafe (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Visit Learning Paths on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Project Cybersafe
  3. Onboarding Cloudflare Gateway
  4. Create a test policy

Create a test policy

  1 min read

To ensure a smooth deployment, we recommend testing a simple policy before deploying DNS filtering to your organization.

​​ Test a policy in the browser

  1. Go to Gateway > Firewall policies.
  2. Create a policy to block all security categories:
    SelectorOperatorValueAction
    Security categoriesinAll security risksBlock
  3. In the browser, go to malware.testcategory.com. You should see a generic Gateway block page.
  4. In Logs > Gateway > DNS, verify that you see the blocked domain.

You have now validated DNS filtering!




Previous Next