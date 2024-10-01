The Salesforce integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Salesforce environment that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Salesforce environment (most editions are compatible)

Permissions to a Salesforce organization with either: System Administrator permission Permissions for View Setup and Configuration, Customize Applications, and Modify All Data



Integration permissions

For the Salesforce integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Salesforce permissions via a Connected App:

Manage user data via APIs (api)

Manage user data via Web browsers (web)

Perform requests at any time (refresh_token, offline_access)

Access unique user identifiers (openid)

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Salesforce OAuth Tokens and Scopes documentation ↗.

Security findings

The Salesforce integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

File sharing

Identify uploaded content, files, and attachments that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Salesforce: Content Document publicly accessible without a password 4cde56ed-19db-4cdb-a6c6-3aede5e17785 Critical Salesforce: Content Document publicly accessible with weak password 68c43ab8-733d-4798-b25f-202f6fcf435f High Salesforce: Content Document publicly accessible and password protected 75194f6b-5a95-48fa-b485-37181d2d19c8 Medium Salesforce: Content Document shared and not viewed in 12+ months (stale permission) 7125e209-234a-4f10-89d2-1af0601c277f Medium Salesforce: Content Document larger than 2 GB 3d21de13-4b9f-483c-921a-44cdef7a58c5 Medium

Account misconfigurations

Discover account and admin-level settings that have been configured in an insecure way.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Salesforce: Domain without HTTPS 20916e32-442e-4622-9e54-e1f37eb7d79f High Salesforce: Default Account record access allows edit 316f1d9a-447e-432c-add7-7adde67c4f19 Medium Salesforce: Default Case record access allows edit a7c8eb3e-b5be-4bfc-969a-358186bf927a Medium Salesforce: Default Contact record access allows edit e7be14f0-24d6-4d6c-9e12-ca3f23d34ba9 Medium Salesforce: Default Lead record access allows edit 12fde974-45e8-4449-8bf4-dc319370d5ca Medium Salesforce: Default Opportunity record access allows edit 2ab78d14-e804-4334-9d46-213d8798dd2a Medium Salesforce: Organization with active compliance BCC email 43e5fd20-1cba-4f1d-aa39-90c7ce2e088a Low

User access

Flag user access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Salesforce: User sending email with different email address a2790c4f-03f5-449f-b209-5f4447f417af Medium Salesforce: Inactive user 57e44995-c7ad-46fe-9c55-59706e663adf Low Salesforce: User has never logged in a0bf74df-c796-4574-ac1c-0f239ea8c9ac Low Salesforce: User has not logged in for 90+ days 8395c824-bc44-4c12-b300-40f2477384d4 Low