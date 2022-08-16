File check

The File Check device posture attribute checks for the presence of a file on a device. You can create multiple file checks for each operating system you need to run it on, or if you need to check for multiple files.

​​ Configure a file check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select File Check. You will be prompted for the following information: Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check. Operating system: Select your operating system. File Path: Enter a file path (for example, c:\my folder\myfile.exe ). Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the file. Adding this information will enable the check to ensure that the file was signed by the expected software developer. SHA-256 (optional): Enter the SHA-256 value of the file. This is used to ensure the integrity of the file on the device. Select Save.

Next, verify that the file check is returning the expected results.